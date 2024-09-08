Open Menu

Mirpur AJK Observes 'Youm-e-Tahaffuz Khatm Nabuwat (SAW)' With Fervor

Umer Jamshaid Published September 08, 2024 | 12:10 AM

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2024) The city of Mirpur in Azad Jammu Kashmir (AJK) witnessed a massive rally on Saturday, observing 'Youm-e-Tahaffuz Khatm Nabuwat (Day of Protection of the Finality of Prophethood) with full religious zeal and fervor, the APP correspondent provided information from Mirpur.

He further reported that the rally, attended by thousands from various schools of thought, was a response to the appeal by AJK Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwarul Haque.

Participants raised slogans, recited Durood and Salam, and held flags, reaffirming their commitment to protecting the belief in the finality of Prophethood of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

Speakers emphasized that denying the final prophethood makes one a non-Muslim. Resolutions were presented and approved, reiterating the importance of this belief and condemning those who reject it. The event showcased unity among Muslims on this fundamental aspect of faith.

APP/ahr/378

