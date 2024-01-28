- Home
Mirpur-AJK Power Consumers Demand Implementation Of AJK Govt.-announced June 2022 Revised Power Tariff
Faizan Hashmi Published January 28, 2024 | 07:40 PM
MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2024) Power consumers from all walks of life including the legal fraternity have announced to take to street agitation on February 03 to press the AJK government for issuing the revised power tariff according to June 2022 in line with the categorical commitment made by the AJK Prime Minister Anwar ul Haq Chaudhry, to get the consumers rid of the price hike of electricity in entire Azad Jammu Kashmir.
"Since the AJK administration seems not sincere to getting power consumers rid of the high power tariff in the state including in Mangla lake district of Mirpur, despite a categorical commitment by the AJK premier, made to the local population of AJK, power consumers will leave no stone to get their long cherished demand acceded to till the achievement of the cherished goal", said Kamran Tariq Chaudhry Advocate, President Mirpur-AJK district bar association while addressing a crowded press conference here late Saturday with leaders of various segments of the civil society including ex DBA President Raja Zulfiqar Ahmed Advocate, Ch Arif DBA Secretary General Fazal e Raziq Advocate, Deputy Secretary General Faisal Usman Advocate and others.
DBA President said that despite the AJK state administration's announcement to receive electricity bills according to the subsidized power tariff of June 2022 which the AJK Prime Minister had reportedly ordered for the lifting of all undue heavy taxes reducing the heavy power tariff for the people of AJK in acknowledgement of the heavy contribution of the area in form of a major chunk of hydel power to the national grid through various hydropower projects including Mangla powerhouse, Neelam Jhelum power project and several of Others.
The above local elders of the civil society especially the leaders of the legal fraternity said that the AJK government especially the ruling elite shall have to reduce its luxurious expenditures and lifestyle from the current resources from the income and taxes being collected from the AJK-based power generation projects operating in Azad Jammu Kashmir through the mega power projects.
