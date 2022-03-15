Mirpur AJK stands atop across Pakistan successfully securing Covid-19 Vaccination target:

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2022 ) : , Azad Jammu Kashmir's lake district of Mirpur stoop atop across the country after the district successfully secured big crunch of the set target of the world-wide vaccination drive against the Covid-19 pandemic so far.

In an exclusive interview to APP on Tuesday, this was disclosed by the senior officer of the local State Health authorities and Focal Person for Covid-19 in Mirpur district Muhammad Riaz who added that the District successfully completed 90 percent of the vaccination to eliminate the pandemic by administering first dose to a total of 2 lakh, 83 thousand and 472 persons of over 12 years of age in the district.

He was accompanied by other officials of the State Health Office including Data Entry Manager Muhammad Ehsan and District Superintendent Vaccination Abdul Waheed who unveiled the details about the ongoing hectic and vibrant vaccination program against the covid-19 across the district.

Riaz, the Assistant Director in the local District Health Officer continued that likewise the District achieved the set target of 03 lakh, 13 thousand and 596 persons over the age of over 12 years in the district administering full dose of the vaccination to a total of 02 lakh, 40 thousand and 646 persons with prime focus to make Mirpur district totally free of the COVID-19 pandemic by completing 77 percent of the vaccination against the set target to wipe out the pandemic across this district, he added.

"The vaccination drive against the pandemic is in full swing in the district to achieve the set target of administration of double dose besides the booster dose through various set centers within the stipulated time frame', the officer.

Responding to series of questions District Focal Person for Covid-19 Muhamamd Riaz stated that round-the-clock emergency services to combat against the fast-spreading Covid-19 pandemic were launched in the special wards of the Mirpur Division Teaching Hospital after the sudden outburst of the pandemic two years ago in March 2020.

He revealed that a total of 63,262 patients were tested of the Covid-19 in the district since the outburst of the pandemic in the district. Of these persons a total of 5882 patients were tested POSITIVE.

He said that a total of 5691 patients were fully recovered in Mirpur Div. Teaching Hospital and other stipulated health facilities / centers in the district. Muhamamd Riaz revealed a total of 181 ill-fated persons lost their lives of the pandemic during the treatment process in the State health facilities in the district.

To a question, Riaz said that at present only 10 covid-19 patients were lying hospitalized in the State Health facilities in the district and assured to be recovered following the treatment entirely harmonious to the need of the modern.

It may be added that primarily credit goes to the AJK State Health Services department most particularly the sitting District Health officer Dr. Fida Hussain, then Medical Superintendent of the Mirpur Divisional Teaching hospital Dr. Farooq Ahmed Noor and his seasoned team of medicos including Dr. Tariq Masood, Dr. Amjad Hussain, Dr. Jehangeer Anjum, Dr. Faisal Bashir, Dr. Waheed Iqbal, Dr. Saleem Ahmed and others beside the senior paramedic Khalid Shareef and Mrs. Gull Afreen who, through the best of their high professional skills and intellect successfully overcome the pandemic which has almost been totally vanished from the district.