Open Menu

Mirpur-AJK Suffers With heavy Hailstorm

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 16, 2025 | 08:20 PM

Mirpur-AJK suffers with heavy hailstorm

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2025) The lakeside city of Mirpur, Azad Jammu Kashmir, was lashed with heavy hailstorm Saturday night, turning the weather coldish at the stage of the departing winter.

The hailstorm followed by a downpour lasted for about half an hour with a pause after Saturday. The rain was continuing intermittently, the local correspondent of APP reported this from Mirpur on Sunday.

The weather department had predicted intermittent spells of light to moderate rain and snow at most places on both sides of the line of control in Jammu and Kashmir state, AJK and IIOJK, on March 15, followed by improvement in conditions from the afternoon of March 16.

According to the latest forecast, light rain or snow (in higher reaches) is expected at a few places on the morning of March 16, with overall weather conditions set to improve by afternoon.

From March 17 to 25, generally dry weather is likely to prevail across the region, though cloudy conditions are expected on the evening of March 19.

In light of the prevailing weather conditions, authorities have issued an advisory for travelers, tourists, and transporters to follow administrative and traffic guidelines. Farmers have been advised to suspend agricultural activities until March 16. Additionally, people have been urged to avoid steep and avalanche-prone areas due to potential risks. 

The department has also cautioned about the possibility of landslides, mudslides, and shooting stones at vulnerable spots, especially along hilly and mountainous routes.

APP/ahr/378

Recent Stories

World Rowing Federation to organise global events ..

World Rowing Federation to organise global events in UAE

1 hour ago
 UOS, DAVAS Prime form research partnership

UOS, DAVAS Prime form research partnership

1 hour ago
 Muslim Council of Elders’ envoys to U.S. partici ..

Muslim Council of Elders’ envoys to U.S. participate in community Iftar at Uni ..

2 hours ago
 Iraq seeks to join International Solar Alliance

Iraq seeks to join International Solar Alliance

2 hours ago
 SEWA unveils largest 220 kv substation

SEWA unveils largest 220 kv substation

3 hours ago

Dubai Future Foundation launches 4th edition of ‘Future Opportunities: The Glo ..

3 hours ago

Yusuffali MA contributes AED20 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign

4 hours ago
 National Media Office stresses importance of adher ..

National Media Office stresses importance of adhering to national values, polici ..

4 hours ago
 29,000 companies operating in trading, services se ..

29,000 companies operating in trading, services sector join Dubai Chamber of Com ..

5 hours ago
 AIM Congress 2025 to host global events tackling m ..

AIM Congress 2025 to host global events tackling market challenges, investment p ..

5 hours ago
 GCC Statistical Centre: $131.5 billion in remittan ..

GCC Statistical Centre: $131.5 billion in remittances by workers in GCC countrie ..

6 hours ago
 TRENDS receives leading counter-extremism award

TRENDS receives leading counter-extremism award

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan