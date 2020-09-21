UrduPoint.com
Mirpur Become Executor Of 100 Pc Anti-polio Vaccination Drive

Mon 21st September 2020

The Independent 3rd party evaluation authority has declared Mirpur district of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) as executor of 100 percent vaccination drive against polio during the last five nation-wide campaigns carried out from August 17 this year

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2020 ) : The Independent 3rd party evaluation authority has declared Mirpur district of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) as executor of 100 percent vaccination drive against polio during the last five nation-wide campaigns carried out from August 17 this year.

This was disclosed by Mirpur District Health Officer Dr. Fida Hussain on the eve of inauguration of the five-day nation-wide campaign launched in the district on Monday besides rest of AJK.

Commissioner Ch. Muhammad Raqeeb inaugurated the campaign by administering polio-vaccine drops to the children under 05 years of age at the DHO office here. The ceremony was also attended among others by Mirpur DC Raja Tahir Mumtaz, DHQ Hospital Medical Superintendent Dr. Farooq Ahmed Noor and other senior officials of World Health Organization, the local administration and the State Health Department including Coordinator National Program for Family Planning Dr.

Farhat Zaffar, Senior Family Medical Officer Dr. Fatima Yaqoob.

Like rest of AJK, a total of 68025 children under five years of age would be administered anti-polio vaccine during the five-day campaign in the district.

The campaign has been launched across AJK by the State Health Services Department with the coordination of the World Health Organization (WHO), disclosed Mirpur District Health Officer Dr. Fida Hussain while unveiling the salient features of the immunization campaign against polio in the district.

Dr. Fida told media that no case of polio disease has emerged any where in AJK since last ten years. The DHO said that Mirpur district was comprising the total population of 4,38,319 persons which included over 68 thousand children of under five years of age. The targeted children under 05 years of age to be administered the anti-polio drops included 52983 in Mirpur sub division and 15042 in Dadayal sub division in the district.

