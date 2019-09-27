Mirpur, Bhimbher to be declared calamity-hit areas soon

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2019 ) Sep 27 (APP):The recent deadly earthquake-hit Mirpur and some adjoining parts of Bhimbher district are being declared the calamity-hit areas by the Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) government soon, it was officially Friday said.

Unveiling the breakup of the causalities and loss of material, Commissioner Mirpur Division Ch Muhammad Tayyeb Friday told media that at least two dozens of villages of adjoining Samwaal Shareef and Afzalpur were badly affected by the terrible earthquake that left 38 people martyred and 500 others injured.

The AJK chief secretary Thursday gave an additional assignment of focal person, to the Divisional Commissioner Muhammad Tayyeb to brief the media of the daily updates about relief and rehabilitation works in the earthquake-hit areas of Mirpur sub division and some adjoining parts of Bhimbher district.

Senior officials of Mirpur Division Administration including Deputy Commissioner Bhimbher Sardar Khalid Mahmood Khan, newly-inducted DC Mirpur Raja Tahir Mumtaz, Additional Commissioner, ADC (G) Mirpur Qaiser Aurangzeb Khan, Director Electricity Shahid Malik and others were also present on this occasion.

The Commissioner said two separate rehabilitation and relief committees have been established headed by DC Bhimbher Sardar Khalid Mahmood Khan and Director Electricity Shahid Malik respectively.

He said immediate participation and assistance by Pak-Army in the ongoing rescue and relief operations helped in bringing back to normalcy in the affected areas.

He added that relief and rescue operations were underway by the Pak-Army Jawans besides the civil administration.

He said the follow-up aftershocks of mild intensity of 4.7 at richter scale, experienced on September 26, left 80 of more persons injured in the same quake-stricken areas.

He said at the same time, the government had launched the drive to assess and compile the data of the loss caused by the killer earthquake that badly affected a major portion of Mirpur sub-division including Mirpur city and adjoining ancient Khari Shareef area.

He said separate zones comprising five of major towns of Mirpur sub-division and some affected parts of Bhimbher sub-division were being established. Assistant Commissioners of the concerned sub-divisions will head these zones – also to be comprising the engineers and other technical staff, he added.

He said the mobile loss-assessment technical teams headed by senior engineers would visit door to door to assess the loss suffered by the buildings.

Muhammad Tayyedb said after rescue operations, the relief works had, by now, began in the affected areas.

The bereaved families of those ill-fated who lost lives as well as injured in the catastrophe were being compensated financially, he added.

Elaborating, the commissioner said 1,650 tents had so far been disbursed among the need in the affected areas. Besides, the power supply in the quake-hit zone, had been totally restored, he underlined.

Referring to the relief goods landing from various parts of the country, Muhammad Tayyeb said one thousand tents and ten trucks loaded with the relief goods including edibles had reached from Punjab government.

The consignments of the similar relief goods was reaching from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as well as from the National Disaster Management Authority to the affected areas.

He said a Relief Commissioner was being appointed by the AJK government soon to exclusively look after the relief and rehabilitation process in the earthquake-hit areas.

The commissioner said much-affected Mangla Jatlaan Road passing along the ancient Upper-Jhelum canal, had been repaired and opened by Pak-Army's machinery and the AJK Highways department for traffic of immediate need.

He added that restoration of traffic on this badly damaged road would help in for improving the ongoing relief operations.

He further said besides the Pak-Army, NGOs and the State Health Department was actively engaged in providing the immediate due health cover for rehabilitation of the affected people.

He said power supply had been restored in entire affected area within 48 hours by the State Electricity Department.

He underlined that the area went out of power after 70 of the main supply lines uprooted in the deadly earthquake in Mirpur and Jatlaan areas.

He said an NGO had permanently installed one hundred of the tanks of hygienic drinking water in the much-affected areas of Jatlaan Khari Shareef.

Punjab Irrigation Department had closed the Upper Jhelum canal on the move of the AJK government soon after the catastrophe badly hit the area especially the main Mangla-Jatlaan Road passing along the ancient canal, he said.

The Commissioner said newly-constructed mega block at Mirpur Divisional Head Quarter Hospital had been made operational on emergency ground for Medicare of the patients.

Tayyeb said educational institutions in the affected Mirpur city and adjoining areas will be allowed to be opened after thorough investigation and checking of the structures of the buildings, affected in the earthquake.

To a question, the Commissioner said the mobile technical teams comprising civil engineers would visit door to door in quake-hit areas to assess and compile the data of the losses.

He added that affected people would be compensated in the light of the losses they had suffered in the natural calamity.

He said soon after the area suffered the catastrophe, AJK Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan, several of Federal ministers and officials of the related functionaries of the government of Pakistan, Pak-Army and NGOs, AJK ministers, top officials of AJK government headed by the chief secretary immediately rushed the quake-hit areas to directly conduct and supervise the rescue and relief operations to bring the life back to area.