Mirpur celebrates Iqbal Day with respect, honour

MIRPUR (AJK) : (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 9th Nov, 2022 ):"Since the dawn of civilization to the present world, history has seen such extraordinary & remarkable personalities which completely changed the course of life of people; such is the personality of the poet philosopher Allama Iqbal, a true role model for youth in shaping a prosperous Pakistan"," said Brigadier (Retd) Prof. Dr. Younus Javed, Vice Chancellor of the State-run Mirpur University of Science & Technology (MUST).

Speaking on the eve of Iqbal day, 145th birth anniversary of the poet of the east Dr. Allama Ahmed Iqbal, , the Mirpur University of Science and Technology MUST, celebrated on Wednesday, Brig. (R) Prof. Dr. Muhammad Younus Javed SI (M), Vice Chancellor Mirpur University of Science and Technology - MUST, paid rich tribute to the great philosopher, thinker and poet of the Muslim world, Allama Muhammad Iqbal.

He said the renowned poet of the East, sparked the youth of the subcontinent with his powerful poetic version, stirred their will for re-emergence to the lost magnificent glory of thousands years & acquainted them with that very idealism from which arises the incredible reality of Pakistan.

He further said, Iqbal channelized the potential & energies of youth by inculcating them that knowledge without power does bring moral elevation but cannot give a lasting culture.

Power without knowledge tends to be destructive. Therefore, both must combine to make the great nation.

Iqbal was real advocate of the divine and eternal message of islam, desired to see a model with no discrimination in name of cast, creed and religion. He aimed at human welfare and declared mentioned values as basis for the unity of Islamic world and his iconic writings in urdu and Persian have attained global acclaim, he added.

Vice Chancellor said, Iqbal's greatness can be judged by the fact that he reshaped the destiny of the Muslims of subcontinent through his inspiring writings and poetry. In his closing words Brigadier Younus said, we must follow Iqbal's vision & philosophy as well as retrospect about how much it had acted on his teachings.

Prof. Dr. Khazir Ul Haq Registrar MUST, Prof. Dr. Muhammad khalique, Treasurer MUST, Mr. Kamran Hameed, Controller of Examinations MUST, Dr. Muhammad Altaf, Director Student's Affairs faculty members, administrative Staff and the varsity's students also participated in the ceremony in large number. Ends / APP / AHR.