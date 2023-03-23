UrduPoint.com

Mirpur City Celebrates Pakistan Day With Zeal & Fervor

Umer Jamshaid Published March 23, 2023 | 02:20 PM

Mirpur city celebrates Pakistan Day with zeal & fervor

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2023 ) : Mar 23 (APP) ::Like the rest of the country including AJK, the 83rd Pakistan Day was also celebrated in Mirpur, a beautiful mountainous city surrounded by the lake, with great enthusiasm, zeal and fervor.

The Pakistan Day flag hoisting ceremony was held at the lawn of the local Municipal Corporation on Thursday morning where the City Mayor Ch. Usman Ali Khalid, Divisional Commissioner Chaudhry Shaukat, Deputy Commissioner Ch. Amjad Iqbal and SSP Irfan Saleem unfurled the national flags of Pakistan and Azad Jammu Kashmir to mark the historic day of great national significance.

The ceremony was also graced by notables representing all segments of civil society besides officials of the local authorities.

Speakers in their brief address highlighted the historic significance of Pakistan Day coupled with a reiteration of the Kashmiris firm resolve to continue the freedom struggle till the liberation of occupied Jammu Kashmir from the Indian yoke to accede to Pakistan – the Kashmiris ultimate destination in all respect.

A full dressed AJK police contingent presented a salute to the national flags of Pakistan and AJK.

Besides the participants, speakers paid rich tributes to the heroes of the Pakistan movement for the emergence of a separate homeland for Muslims of sub-continent under the solitary dynamic leadership of the father of the nation Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah under the spirit of the vision of the historic Pakistan Day resolution passed this day 83 years ago on March 23, 1940 in Minto Park (now Iqbal Park) in Lahore.

National flags of Pakistan and AJK have even been hoisted atop all prominent private and public sectors buildings beside the lights being illuminated on the buildings in the district as a sign of jubilation to celebrate Pakistan day showing the deep-rooted love and affection with Pakistan, the Kashmiris sole destination historically, geographically and religiously and in all other respect.

