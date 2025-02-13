Mirpur DBA President urges massive tree plantation drive to combat climate change in AJK

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2025) President District Bar Association (PBA) Mirpur Mahmood Chaudhry has issued a clarion call for a massive tree plantation drive across Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), emphasizing the critical role trees play in combating climate change. In his first formal media interaction on Thursday, Chaudhry stressed the importance of planting trees in every nook and corner of AJK, particularly during the ongoing spring season.

Seasoned environmentalist and jurist acknowledged that AJK is lagging behind in its tree-planting targets, urging collective action to bridge this gap.

Chaudhry advocated for simplifying the tree-planting process, making it easier for individuals and organizations to contribute to this critical environmental effort.

He emphasized the shared responsibility of state and non-state stakeholders in protecting the environment through sustained tree plantation drives throughout the year.

The DBA President also stressed the need to revitalize the state-run Environmental Protection Agency, empowering it to effectively safeguard the environment from pollution and ensure a pollution-free ecosystem.

Highlighting the significance of individual contributions, Chaudhry encouraged families with gardens to plant more trees, while urging local authorities and landowners to explore opportunities for tree plantation.