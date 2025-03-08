Mirpur Development Authority starts facing a financial crunch

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2025) Following the suspension of the public-dealing official affairs about allotment, transfers of all cadres of plots in the housing sectors of the Mirpur Development Authority (MDA) by the AJK government for the past couple of years, the MDA has started facing severe financial crunch as its exchequer has declined to the dead end, official sources confirmed.

According to a preliminary detailed probe conducted by this APP correspondent, because of the suspension of the routine official business of the Mirpur Development Authority related to the concerned public dealings, the exchequer of the institution has almost reportedly fallen to an empty extent as only one month's budget was left for the salaries of the employees of the institution.

According to the details, the financial engagements of the concerned citizens of Mirpur and the real estate business related to MDA have reportedly collapsed to the alarming extent, causing financial loss to the institution too due to the suspension of the routine official public-related financial engagements.

Due to the ban in the last about two years, the income of the institution was presently not equal to that of which the official account of the institution was going close to being empty.

According to MDA sources, if the ban on the transfers of plots is not lifted, the institution will not be able to pay salaries to its employees after one month.

The institution's unproductive expenditure mostly falls only as the monthly salaries and pensions of the employees, authoritative sources confirmed to this correspondent on Friday.

