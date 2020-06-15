UrduPoint.com
Mirpur DHQ Hospital Gets C-PAP Machine For Patients With Respiratory Issues

Mon 15th June 2020

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2020 ) : Since the outbreak of the COVID-19 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir, the influx of the donations, in different forms, mostly the equipment, into the state-run health facilities in various parts of AJK including the Mirpur Divisional Headquarter Teaching Hospital, is constantly in full swing, from the donors including the reputed NGOs, as part of their share for the recovery of the patients hit by the pandemic.

The precious medical equipment landed so far in the state-run health facilities including the Mirpur DHQ hospital include highly-sophisticated ventilators, X-ray machines, C-PAP machines and various other type of required hospital appliances for treatment of coronavirus patients besides other supplementary diseases.

Dr Farooq Ahmed said this on the eve of receiving the C-PAP (Continuous Positive Airway Proem) machine for the patients of respiratory failure, donated by Dr Riaz Ahmed, President of the Al-Khidmat Foundation, Azad Jammu Kashmir, the world-fame NGO, at the DHQ Hospital here on Monday.

Talking to APP on the occasion, Dr Noor said that the equipment was primarily needed for treatment of the potential patients of breathing during emergency.

He said that in this ongoing regime of the pandemic, the C-PAP equipment would meet the immediate need of oxygen for the patients reaching at the accidents and emergency department of the hospital � including the suspected COVID-19 patients.

President of the Al-Khidmat Foundation Azad Jammu and Kashmir Dr Riaz Ahmed told this correspondent that his organization has donated the same equipment to various state-run hospitals in Lahore as well as in Bhimbher District HQ hospital under the spirit of contributing their due share for the early recovery and rehabilitation of the ailing humanity especially at the present stage the pandemic of coronavirus has caused panic in various parts of the world including Pakistan and Azad Jammu Kashmir.

Dr Riaz Ahmed said that the delivery of the donation of medical equipment in same farm, besides other required medical apparatuses for the swift recovery of the patients of breathing problem particularly was the immediate need of the hospitals, both in private and public sectors, to ensure the survival of the victims, especially in this era of the pandemic, he concluded.

