Mirpur Div. Commissioner office disposes off 147 cases related to State Revenue Deptt.

MIRPUR (AJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 20th Apr, 2025) Under the spirit to ensure speedy and inexpensive justice by the AJK government administrative institutions, a total of 147 cases were disposed off through announcement of verdicts by the Additional Commissioner Mirpur's Court during the period from November 2024 to March 2025.

Commissioner office Spokesperson told APP here on Saturday that during this period, 116 new cases were registered and after the decisions of 147 cases, 126 cases are now pending for proceedings.

It is worthwhile to mention that cases were filed before the Commissioner Mirpur Division and were assigned to the Additional Commissioner Mirpur for immediate hearing and disposal.

"The process of providing speedy and prompt justice will be further improved and expedited in the future to restore the public's trust in the judicial system of the State Revenue Department", the Spokesperson said.

