Open Menu

Mirpur Div. Commissioner Office Disposes Off 147 Cases Related To State Revenue Deptt.

Umer Jamshaid Published April 20, 2025 | 12:00 AM

Mirpur Div. Commissioner office disposes off 147 cases related to State Revenue Deptt.

MIRPUR (AJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 20th Apr, 2025) Under the spirit to ensure speedy and inexpensive justice by the AJK government administrative institutions, a total of 147 cases were disposed off through announcement of verdicts by the Additional Commissioner Mirpur's Court during the period from November 2024 to March 2025.

Commissioner office Spokesperson told APP here on Saturday that during this period, 116 new cases were registered and after the decisions of 147 cases, 126 cases are now pending for proceedings.

It is worthwhile to mention that cases were filed before the Commissioner Mirpur Division and were assigned to the Additional Commissioner Mirpur for immediate hearing and disposal.

"The process of providing speedy and prompt justice will be further improved and expedited in the future to restore the public's trust in the judicial system of the State Revenue Department", the Spokesperson said.

APP/ahr/378

Recent Stories

ICC Women’s WC Qualifier: Pakistan beat Banglade ..

ICC Women’s WC Qualifier: Pakistan beat Bangladesh by 7 wickets in their final

3 hours ago
 PSL X: Peshawar Zalmi secure first win by 120 runs ..

PSL X: Peshawar Zalmi secure first win by 120 runs over Multan Sultans

3 hours ago
 PSL 2025 Match 09 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Multan Sultan ..

PSL 2025 Match 09 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Multan Sultans Live Score, History, Who Wil ..

4 hours ago
 Punjab Former Chief Secretary Azam Suleman elected ..

Punjab Former Chief Secretary Azam Suleman elected as PHC BoC Chairperson

9 hours ago
 Nov 26 protest case: Bail pleas of 16 PTI leaders, ..

Nov 26 protest case: Bail pleas of 16 PTI leaders, journalist Sami Ibrahim dismi ..

9 hours ago
 Nasir Chinyoti reveals Hania Aamir’s role in Ind ..

Nasir Chinyoti reveals Hania Aamir’s role in Indian Punjabi film with Diljit D ..

9 hours ago
Int’l PATS Competition held at Kharian Garrison

Int’l PATS Competition held at Kharian Garrison

9 hours ago
 CTD kills five terrorists linked to banned outfit ..

CTD kills five terrorists linked to banned outfit in Duki IBO in Balcohistan

9 hours ago
 Karachi, Sindh weather; heatwave likely to start t ..

Karachi, Sindh weather; heatwave likely to start tomorrow

9 hours ago
 Honey Singh sparks dating rumours with 25-year old ..

Honey Singh sparks dating rumours with 25-year old Egyptian model

9 hours ago
 US announces new port fees for Chinese ships amid ..

US announces new port fees for Chinese ships amid trade war

9 hours ago
 Earthquake tremors hit Islamabad, Lahore and parts ..

Earthquake tremors hit Islamabad, Lahore and parts of Pakistan- April 19

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan