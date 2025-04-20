Mirpur Div. Commissioner Office Disposes Off 147 Cases Related To State Revenue Deptt.
Umer Jamshaid Published April 20, 2025 | 12:00 AM
MIRPUR (AJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 20th Apr, 2025) Under the spirit to ensure speedy and inexpensive justice by the AJK government administrative institutions, a total of 147 cases were disposed off through announcement of verdicts by the Additional Commissioner Mirpur's Court during the period from November 2024 to March 2025.
Commissioner office Spokesperson told APP here on Saturday that during this period, 116 new cases were registered and after the decisions of 147 cases, 126 cases are now pending for proceedings.
It is worthwhile to mention that cases were filed before the Commissioner Mirpur Division and were assigned to the Additional Commissioner Mirpur for immediate hearing and disposal.
"The process of providing speedy and prompt justice will be further improved and expedited in the future to restore the public's trust in the judicial system of the State Revenue Department", the Spokesperson said.
APP/ahr/378
Recent Stories
ICC Women’s WC Qualifier: Pakistan beat Bangladesh by 7 wickets in their final
PSL X: Peshawar Zalmi secure first win by 120 runs over Multan Sultans
PSL 2025 Match 09 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Multan Sultans Live Score, History, Who Wil ..
Punjab Former Chief Secretary Azam Suleman elected as PHC BoC Chairperson
Nov 26 protest case: Bail pleas of 16 PTI leaders, journalist Sami Ibrahim dismi ..
Nasir Chinyoti reveals Hania Aamir’s role in Indian Punjabi film with Diljit D ..
Int’l PATS Competition held at Kharian Garrison
CTD kills five terrorists linked to banned outfit in Duki IBO in Balcohistan
Karachi, Sindh weather; heatwave likely to start tomorrow
Honey Singh sparks dating rumours with 25-year old Egyptian model
US announces new port fees for Chinese ships amid trade war
Earthquake tremors hit Islamabad, Lahore and parts of Pakistan- April 19
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Mirpur Div. Commissioner office disposes off 147 cases related to State Revenue Deptt.36 seconds ago
-
PML-N always serves people; minister31 minutes ago
-
Commissioner for 100 % target of anti-polio drive1 hour ago
-
Security on Easter in Faisalabad1 hour ago
-
Agreement inked to offer insurance for livestock protection, social benefit1 hour ago
-
Punjab government decides to amend Stamp Duty Act 18992 hours ago
-
Matric-Tech programme begins2 hours ago
-
AJK PM distributes Rs. 510m worth buses for college students2 hours ago
-
Moawin Foundation leadership briefs Wajiha Qamar about their initiatives2 hours ago
-
Polio Eradication Campaign launched2 hours ago
-
3 killed, 10 injured in road accidents in Attock2 hours ago
-
Death sentence awarded to murderer2 hours ago