Mirpur Div.Teaching Hospital to get direct power supply from Grid Station soon

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2022 ) : In response to the swift move by the incumbent management of the State-run Mirpur Divisional Teaching Hospital, the Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) has accorded formal approval for installation of direct supply line of electricity from the Mangla, Old Mirpur Grid Station to the Hospital with immediate effect, official sources said on Friday.

Medical Superintendent Dr. Sardar Amir Aziz Khan of the Mirpur Div. Teaching Hospital had recently moved to the IESCO through the AJK State Electricity Department for installation of direct power supply line from the Grid Station to ensure smooth supply of electricity to the Central Divisional Teaching Hospital at the divisional headquarter of Mirpur in view of essential services delivering to it round-the-clock for the sick humanity including several hundreds of the in and outdoor patients every day.

Mirpur Divisional Teaching Hospital, is delivering medical cover to over 40 thousand outdoor patients every month, MS Mirpur Div.

Head Quarter Teaching Hospital told APP.

In continuation of the move, Additional Superintending Engineer 'E' Iseco Operation Divison No. 2 Jheluum has requested Superintending Engineer State Electricity Department Mirpur AJK to manage the 500 MCM cabble for onward ensuring its installation in collaboration of the Executive Engineering SS&TL Division. Rajjar. The Addl. SE 'E' has also director the SS&TL Division. Rajjar to ensure the early installation of cable at 132 KV Grid Station located at Old Mirpur Grid Station vicinity.

It may be added that Additional Superintending Engineer 'E' Iseco Operation Divison No. 2 Jhelum, has, at the same time, requested the Medical Superintendent Div. Teaching Hospital Mirpur to approach the Executive Engineer Electricity Mirpur for early execution of the 11 KV City-6 (Div. HQ Teaching Hospital Mirpur AJK) feeder so that its (feeder) could be energized at earliest. Ends / APP / AHR.