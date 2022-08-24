Mirpur Dry Port to open new vistas of industrial, economic prosperity: Barrister Sultan

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2022 ) : Aug 24 (APP) ::The AJK President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry on Wednesday said that the establishment of dry port in Mirpur was a dream and a long standing demand which was fulfilled with efforts of incumbent government.

Speaking at the foundation-stone laying ceremony at new Industrial Estate here on Wednesday, the President said that establishment of a dry port was a longstanding demand of the government of Azad Kashmir, industrialists and overseas Kashmiris.

The dry port, he said, would help industrial development in Mirpur besides creating more employment opportunities for educated youth and aspiring entrepreneurs."The dry port will also help increase the revenue", he said, adding that government of AJK should be appreciated for taking this historic initiative and allocating funds for this important project.

He urged the Prime Minister, Chief Secretary and other relevant institutions to complete this project on priority basis. Stressing the need for linking the dry port to the railway-line in Deena, Barrister Sultan said the AJK government must raise the issue with the Federal government so that a rail track could be laid for easy transportation of goods within and outside the country.

Lauding Sialkot Chamber of COMMERCE and Industries and Sialkot industrialists for the construction of an international airport and dry port in Sialkot, he said, "I appeal to Mirpur Chamber of Commerce and Industry and industrialists to become partners in the completion of this project".

He said that industrialists can play a fundamental role in the development of the state. app/ahr