Mirpur Hit By Unexpected Thunder, Hailstorm
Sumaira FH Published May 10, 2024 | 05:00 PM
MIRPUR-AJK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2024) The picturesque city of Mirpur in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) was lashed by a heavy thunderstorm and hailstorm on Friday, partially disrupting the daily life of the residents.
According to APP correspondent, after a brief respite from the scorching heat, the city was hit by a powerful thunderstorm and hailstorm accompanied by torrential rains which paralyzed life in various upper reaches of AJK including the scenic Leepa and Neelam valleys.
The storm, which began early Friday morning affected electricity, roads and telecommunication systems, with reports of uprooted trees, perished crops and damaged electricity poles.
Kacha houses in slum areas were also severely affected and more rains are expected in the next 24 hours according to the Met office forecast.
The storm brought a welcome respite from the heat, but its intensity caused significant disruption and damage.
