Open Menu

Mirpur Hospital On High Alert As Scorching Heatwave Grips AJK

Umer Jamshaid Published May 23, 2024 | 02:30 PM

Mirpur Hospital on high alert as scorching heatwave grips AJK

MIRPUR-AJK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2024) As Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) grapples with a severe heatwave, the Mirpur Divisional Teaching Hospital has gone into high alert on Thursday, preparing to swiftly address any emergencies arising from heat-related illnesses.

In an interview with APP, Dr. Sardar Amar Aziz Khan, the Medical Superintendent of the Mirpur District Headquarters (DHQ) Teaching Hospital emphasized the importance of precautionary measures to prevent heat-related ailments.

He advised the people to avoid prolonged exposure to the scorching sun and to cover their heads with a piece of cloth when venturing outdoors during the intense heat.

Dr. Khan warned that heatstroke, the most serious form of heat injury, can quickly lead to damage to the brain, heart, kidneys and muscles if left untreated and can even prove fatal.

He has assured the public that the hospital is fully equipped and ready to handle any cases of heat stroke or sun stroke.

Despite not receiving any such patients so far, the doctors and paramedical staff in the Accident and Emergency Wing have been placed on standby with adequate medicines and other necessary arrangements in place, Dr. Khan said.

Related Topics

Accident Alert Lead Mirpur Azad Jammu And Kashmir From

Recent Stories

‘Pakistan, US looking towards future with confid ..

‘Pakistan, US looking towards future with confidence’

56 minutes ago
 Pakistan, IMF deliberate new borrowing framework a ..

Pakistan, IMF deliberate new borrowing framework as debt concerns mount

58 minutes ago
 PM Shehbaz leaves for UAE on day-long visit

PM Shehbaz leaves for UAE on day-long visit

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 May 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 May 2024

6 hours ago
 ATC drops contempt proceedings against two FIA's d ..

ATC drops contempt proceedings against two FIA's directors

15 hours ago
Govts, tech firms vow to cooperate against AI risk ..

Govts, tech firms vow to cooperate against AI risks at Seoul summit

15 hours ago
 DG FGEHA briefs Federal Ombudsman team about proje ..

DG FGEHA briefs Federal Ombudsman team about projects

15 hours ago
 Manhole deaths: Commissioner promises action again ..

Manhole deaths: Commissioner promises action against negligent officials

15 hours ago
 Under deadly Israeli attacks, Rafah faces 'increas ..

Under deadly Israeli attacks, Rafah faces 'increasingly desperate' situation: U ..

15 hours ago
 Azma Bokhari visits ailing press gallery president

Azma Bokhari visits ailing press gallery president

15 hours ago
 Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan meets Ir ..

Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan meets Iranian envoy

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan