Mirpur jolts as earthquake of mild intensity hit parts of the area

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2020 ) : Jul 07 (APP):The lake-city of Mirpur, Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) and the adjoining areas experienced earthquake of mild intensity wee hours on Tuesday, authorities confirmed.

The area was shaken following the catastrophe of mild intensity at about 12.27 a.m. on Tuesday – that lasted for about four seconds.

No loss of life or property was reported from any part of the Mirpur and adjoining areas following the calamity.