Mirpur Khas police conducts flag march

MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2021 ) :District police have conducted a flag march with aiming at to maintain peace and tranquility in the city during holy month of Muharram-ul-Haram.

According to details flag march which was participated by all Sub divisional officers, SHOs, Rescue 15 and Pakistan Rangers, started from Police headquarters Mirpurkhas and passing through different areas including MA Jinnah Road, Gharib abad, Muhajir Colony, Hirabad, Chandni chowk Satellite town and culminated at the same point, SSP Faisal Bashir Memon talking to APP said that purpose of conducting flag march was to maintain law and order situation in Muharram, create sense of security among people and convey a message to anti social elements that District police and all security forces were keeping vigilant eye upon them and determined to face any challenge.