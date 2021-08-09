UrduPoint.com

Mirpur Khas Police Conducts Flag March

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 09th August 2021 | 09:14 PM

Mirpur Khas police conducts flag march

District police have conducted a flag march with aiming at to maintain peace and tranquility in the city during holy month of Muharram-ul-Haram

MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2021 ) :District police have conducted a flag march with aiming at to maintain peace and tranquility in the city during holy month of Muharram-ul-Haram.

According to details flag march which was participated by all Sub divisional officers, SHOs, Rescue 15 and Pakistan Rangers, started from Police headquarters Mirpurkhas and passing through different areas including MA Jinnah Road, Gharib abad, Muhajir Colony, Hirabad, Chandni chowk Satellite town and culminated at the same point, SSP Faisal Bashir Memon talking to APP said that purpose of conducting flag march was to maintain law and order situation in Muharram, create sense of security among people and convey a message to anti social elements that District police and all security forces were keeping vigilant eye upon them and determined to face any challenge.

Related Topics

Pakistan Rangers Police Law And Order Road Same March All From Muharram

Recent Stories

KP Govt bans indoor gatherings, weddings in Peshaw ..

KP Govt bans indoor gatherings, weddings in Peshawar, Abbottabad

2 minutes ago
 Sukkur Police arrested most wanted criminal

Sukkur Police arrested most wanted criminal

2 minutes ago
 Prime Minister, Governor Punjab discuss overall si ..

Prime Minister, Governor Punjab discuss overall situation in province

2 minutes ago
 BAP leader Subia condemns attack on police personn ..

BAP leader Subia condemns attack on police personnel in Quetta

2 minutes ago
 Cyprus Red-Lists Israel Over Growing COVID-19 Case ..

Cyprus Red-Lists Israel Over Growing COVID-19 Cases - Ministry of Health

6 minutes ago
 European Commission Discusses Possibility of Holdi ..

European Commission Discusses Possibility of Holding Meeting on Nord Stream 2 - ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.