Mirpur lashed with heavy downpour breaking heat spell

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2022 ) Jun 19 (APP):Mirpur and outskirts since late Saturday night witnessing intermittent downpour bringing the advent of the monsoon season that also partially hit of Azad Jammu Kashmir's South district breaking the heat spell to greater extent in the region.

Various parts of the AJK State lashed with torrential rains that played havoc in various areas including Mirpur district causing partial loss to the under construction buildings material.

The rain was continuing intermittently till the Sunday night with thunderstorm.

Some incidents of the mild land sliding were also reported in some sectors of Mirpur city. It caused cracks in several residential buildings in the New City, according to residents, adding the road traffic was also disturbed because of land sliding in various sectors in the model city.

