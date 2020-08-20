Mirpur lashes with first heavy rainfall

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2020 ) : Mirpur and outskirts Thursday lashed with cats and dogs rains that also hit various other parts of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

AJK lashed with torrential rains, as predicted by Met authorities which played havoc in various areas including Mirpur district causing partial material loss at certain places � especially in the New City and various adjoining kacha slums in different parts of this district, the official sources said.

AJK State Disaster Management Authority forecast torrential rains and resultant flooding of the rivers and seasonal nullahs in various parts of Azad Jammu Kashmir till August 21.

The SDMA sources told APP that people in the rains hit areas and upper reaches had been advised to refrain from getting close to the flooded nullahs and streams. Mirpur went in the grip of heavy rainfall mid last night breaking the hot spell to a greater extent besides turning various low-lying areas into ponds and seasonal nullahs flooded with the rainy water.

The rain was continuing intermittently till Thursday morning.

The rains partially affected the electricity, roads and telecommunication system in certain areas of the Mirpur division comprising Kotli, Mirpur and Bhimbher districts, according to the reports.

There are also reports of collapse of boundary and retaining walls besides uprooting of trees, hoardings and electricity poles at several places in the division and adjoining areas because of the heavy rainfall coupled with wind storm.

According to details, the torrential rains coupled with speedy wind storm, that hit various parts of the city partially affecting the daily life.

The low-lying Mirpur-Kotli Highway and other city streets inundated with heavy rainy water that badly disturbed the vehicular traffic for several hours.

The rainy water also partially-hit road-side buildings in thickly populated low lying residential sectors including Sangoat, sector D/4 , F/1, f/3 and other areas located close to the banks of Mangla lake.

The laborers engaged in the construction work as well as the kiln owners were also considered to be the most affected community because of the heavy downpour.

More rains are expected to continue in the ground as well as the upper reaches of AJK during next 48 hours .