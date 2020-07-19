UrduPoint.com
Mirpur Lashes With Heavy Monsoon Rainfall

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sun 19th July 2020 | 06:10 PM

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2020 ) : Jul 19 (APP):At the very advent of monsoon, first torrential rainfall of the season coupled with strong winds in various parts of AJK including Mirpur city and rest of the district on Sunday has provided respite from the scorching heat.

People across entire Mirpur region took a sigh of relief from the sizzling days as the area experienced first heavy rainfall Sunday morning which led to improvement in the prevailing weather conditions to considerable extend reducing the temperature to greater extent.

Sudden clouds emerged hovering early this morning and strong winds began to sweep the major parts of the region.

The winds, which resulted into immediate snapping of power supply to several parts of Mirpur division comprising Mirpur, Bhimbher and Kotli districts time and again, were followed by rainfall thereby once again providing relief to the people of sweltering heat besides causing great inconvenience.

According to the reports from different parts of this division, already hit by the frequent unscheduled power outages since past many days, the power supply got badly affected due to strong winds with poles of local supply lines getting partially affected mostly due to the felling of the trees and their branches, according to the State Electricity Department sources.

It was heavy intermittent raining in the city and rest of the district when last reports came in Sunday evening.

APP / AHR.

