Mirpur lashes with heavy rains breaking heat wave to greater extent

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2023 ) , Jul 21 (APP):Heavy rain in Mirpur and various parts of the Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) State on Friday breaks heat waves to a greater extent.

Various parts of the AJK State were reportedly lashed with torrential rains that played havoc in various areas including the southern district, partial loss to the under-construction buildings in the city as well as in various adjoining slums in different parts of the district.

Mirpur went in the grip of heavy rainfall followed by intermittent wind storms breaking the hot spell to a greater extent besides turning various low-lying areas into ponds and seasonal nullahs flooded with the rainy water.

According to details the torrential rains coupled with a speedy wind storm, hit various parts of the city partially affecting daily life, but people enjoyed it as the mercury fell down profoundly.

The rainy water also reportedly entered certain roadside buildings in thickly populated low-lying residential sectors including Sangoat and other areas located close to the periphery of Mangla Lake.

Some incidents of mild land sliding were also reported in some sectors of The New City in Mirpur, mostly housing the Mangla dam affectees. It reportedly caused cracks in several residential buildings in the New City, dwellers said adding, the road traffic was also disturbed because of land sliding in various sectors in the model city.

