Mirpur Launches 'Big Catch-up' Immunization Drive For Under-5 Children

Umer Jamshaid Published February 16, 2025 | 11:30 PM

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2025) A 13-day immunization campaign, titled "Big Catch-up," is set to begin in Mirpur district on February 17, aiming to vaccinate 16,368 children under the age of five against 12 deadly diseases.

The campaign, organized by the AJK Health Services Department with support from the World Health Organization and Federal Directorate of Immunization, will run without pause until March 1, 2025.

According to District Health Officer Dr Fida Hussain Raja, the campaign will provide routine immunization to children at all EPI centers, as well as through 35 mobile teams conducting outreach sessions across the district.

The targeted diseases include congenital TB, hepatitis, pneumonia, measles, typhoid, polio, meningitis, and tetanus.

Dr Raja emphasized while exclusively talking to APP, the importance of immunization and urged stakeholders to cooperate fully with the health department teams.

Parents are advised to get their children vaccinated to protect them from these deadly diseases and contribute to the emergence of a healthy society, he added.

