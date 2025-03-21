Mirpur LRC Prohibited To Function Other Than Stipulated Office Hours
Muhammad Irfan Published March 21, 2025 | 05:40 PM
MIRPUR (AJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 21st Mar, 2025) Commissioner Mirpur Division Chaudhry Mukhtar Hussain, while taking stringent notice over the recent public complaints of obtaining duplicate records after office hours with the convenience of the staff in the Land Record Information Management System established under the Land Record Information Management System, has ordered the Tehsildars on Friday not to allow the Land Record Center (LRC) to remain opened before and after the stipulated office hours.
According to Commissioner office, he said that in case of violation, stringent action will be taken against those to be found responsible.
"The Assistant Commissioners/Additional Collectors will ensure the implementation of this restriction and in case of violation, they will be bound to send a report to the concerned higher authority for onward necessary action", he further said.
