Open Menu

Mirpur Police Arrest Suspects Involved In Thefts Over 60 Million

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 02, 2024 | 04:40 PM

Mirpur Police arrest suspects involved in thefts over 60 million

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2024) Mirpur Police Abbottabad on Saturday apprehended unidentified suspects linked to theft cases amounting to more than 60 million rupees across three separate incidents.

The stolen items have been successfully recovered, marking a major stride in law enforcement efforts.

This was disclosed by the Deputy Superintendent Police (DSP) Circle Mirpur Saraj Khan and SHO Asim Bukhari while addressing a press conference. They further said that the suspects planned thefts of valuable assets, amounting to millions of rupees, from the residence of Malik Tanveer in Bilqiaz Town Abbottabad back in January.

Following the registration of the cases, a collaborative investigative team, led by DSP Saraj Khan, pursued the leads, resulting in the arrest of the unidentified perpetrators.

During the investigation, one suspect, identified as Noshir son of Mumtaz and a resident of Battagram, was apprehended.

Subsequently, another suspect, Osman son of Rasool resident of Mirpur, was also brought into custody. Police also seized a significant number of stolen goods from the possession of the suspects, including 14 valuable watches, two rings, two high-value pens, a laptop, and a bag containing items worth millions of rupees, among other items.

In a separate case, Rawaiz Muhammad, son of Raza Muhammad and a resident of Habibullah Colony, was found to have three valuable iPhones, two laptops, a gold jewelry set, four rings, and other valuable stolen items retrieved from his residence.

DSP Saraj Khan affirmed that the police have apprehended the suspects and investigations are currently underway. Efforts are ongoing to identify and apprehend other members associated with the criminal gang. Additionally, it was disclosed that the arrested suspects are also allegedly involved in the illegal trade of drugs and ice.

Related Topics

Police Abbottabad Drugs Jewelry Circle Mirpur January Criminals Gold From Million

Recent Stories

Woman set ablaze by unknown suspects in Lahore

Woman set ablaze by unknown suspects in Lahore

2 hours ago
 PPP’s Sarfraz Bugti elected as Balochistan CM

PPP’s Sarfraz Bugti elected as Balochistan CM

3 hours ago
 PSL 2024 Match 17 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Lahore Qaland ..

PSL 2024 Match 17 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Lahore Qalandars Live Score, History, Who W ..

4 hours ago
 PSL 9: Heavy rainfall inundates Karachi stadium

PSL 9: Heavy rainfall inundates Karachi stadium

4 hours ago
 Azam Khan opens up about his PSL experience

Azam Khan opens up about his PSL experience

4 hours ago
 Nawaz Sharif asks Fazl to join coalition govt

Nawaz Sharif asks Fazl to join coalition govt

4 hours ago
Elections for PM will be conducted by tomorrow

Elections for PM will be conducted by tomorrow

4 hours ago
 PTI nominates Mahmood Khan Achakzai as candidate f ..

PTI nominates Mahmood Khan Achakzai as candidate for presidential election

5 hours ago
 Shoaib Akhtar, Rubab blessed with a baby; it's a g ..

Shoaib Akhtar, Rubab blessed with a baby; it's a girl

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 March 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 March 2024

8 hours ago
 Tennis: Dubai ATP results - collated

Tennis: Dubai ATP results - collated

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan