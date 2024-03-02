Mirpur Police Arrest Suspects Involved In Thefts Over 60 Million
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 02, 2024 | 04:40 PM
ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2024) Mirpur Police Abbottabad on Saturday apprehended unidentified suspects linked to theft cases amounting to more than 60 million rupees across three separate incidents.
The stolen items have been successfully recovered, marking a major stride in law enforcement efforts.
This was disclosed by the Deputy Superintendent Police (DSP) Circle Mirpur Saraj Khan and SHO Asim Bukhari while addressing a press conference. They further said that the suspects planned thefts of valuable assets, amounting to millions of rupees, from the residence of Malik Tanveer in Bilqiaz Town Abbottabad back in January.
Following the registration of the cases, a collaborative investigative team, led by DSP Saraj Khan, pursued the leads, resulting in the arrest of the unidentified perpetrators.
During the investigation, one suspect, identified as Noshir son of Mumtaz and a resident of Battagram, was apprehended.
Subsequently, another suspect, Osman son of Rasool resident of Mirpur, was also brought into custody. Police also seized a significant number of stolen goods from the possession of the suspects, including 14 valuable watches, two rings, two high-value pens, a laptop, and a bag containing items worth millions of rupees, among other items.
In a separate case, Rawaiz Muhammad, son of Raza Muhammad and a resident of Habibullah Colony, was found to have three valuable iPhones, two laptops, a gold jewelry set, four rings, and other valuable stolen items retrieved from his residence.
DSP Saraj Khan affirmed that the police have apprehended the suspects and investigations are currently underway. Efforts are ongoing to identify and apprehend other members associated with the criminal gang. Additionally, it was disclosed that the arrested suspects are also allegedly involved in the illegal trade of drugs and ice.
