Mirpur Police Arrets 3; Recovers Looted Money Rs5.5 M

Wed 26th February 2020 | 08:45 PM

Islamgarh (Mirpur) police have netted three members of an alleged absconding robbers band within 48 hours and recovered the stolen money of over Rs5.5 million from their possession, police claimed on Wednesday

Mirpur Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Raja Irfan Salim told APP that a robbers band stormed a parked car belonging to Wajid Rasheed son of Abdul Rasheed, owner of Islamgarh Currency Exchange, Islamgarh town in outskirt of Mirpur at about 7.30 pm on Monday (Feb 24) night and the looted the money of Rs2,267,400 besides the British Pounds 15,975 from the car through breaking the side screen of the vehicle and escaped from the scene.

The SSP continued that the car's owner immediately informed Islamgarh police about the incident.

In response, the police team led by SHO Imraz Shoukat - Beat Officer Bankhurma cordoned off entire vicinity and unearthed the accused with the help of the CCTV cameras.

The accused were identified as Areeu ur Rehman son of Shabir Ahmed, Rizwan son of Muhammad Razaq Sudhan of Khuiratta (Kotli AJK), and Shiraz son of Akram r/o Khaliqabad Mirpur city recovering the looted money of over Rs5.5 million besides two unlicensed 30-bore pistols from the custody of the alleged bandits.

The district police chief said during the preliminary investigation, the arrested accused also confessed of snatching Rs60 thousand and gold ornaments in a dacoity, they allegedly committed at the house of one Muhammad Najeeb son of Muhammad Hussain r/o sector G/1 Mirpur one January 1st this year.

Reiterating the police resolve and determination to ensure the safety of life and property of the masses, Irfan Salim said Mirpur police was striving hard round the clock to eliminate anti-social elements and other social evils for the safety and security of the citizens.

