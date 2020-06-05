Mirpur police booked 03 persons for character assassination, mud-slinging senior AJK police officials on social media

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2020 ) : Jun 05 (APP):Mirpur city police have arrested three locals including the head of his own faction of a local Traders body Ch. Mahmood Ahmed and one Ali Awan for alleged character assassination and mud-slinging of senior police officers of AJK police on the social media / face book posts, police have said.

"The recently-arrested alleged member of an international drug-traffickers gang hailing from Kotli Hafiz Sajid Nawabi by Mirpur police, unveiled, during investigations by the police, all the characters involved in blackmailing senior police officials - through making viral on social media, a visual statement of a bad-reputed woman", according to the city police who added that the accused Hafiz Sajid Nawabi has so far been shifted to the local jail after getting his statement recorded in the concerned court of law.

All the accused including all of the characters involved in blackmailing, character assassination and mudslinging through baseless allegations through a video of a badly-reputed lady's statement viral on social media recently, would be brought in the clutches of the law and taken to task, the district police chief – SSP Raja Irfan Salim told APP when contacted here on Friday.

"The elements involved in blackmailing and character assassination of the police officials through the social media posts, for the accomplishment of their nefarious designs, would be taken to task under the law", the SSP declared.

Further investigations are in progress.

At the same time, authoritative sources revealed that three AJK police official officials including a district police chief and certain of their accomplices were also allegedly involved in blackmailing certain of the senior police officers on the social media through fake IDs.

Local social and political quarters have hailed the police action against the alleged band involved in the character assassination of several of the senior officials of AJK government and the State police.