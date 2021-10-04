Mirpur police nets inter-provincial dacoits gang, recovers looted property, unlawful arms

MIRPUR (AJK) : (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 4th Oct, 2021 ):In a successful move, Mirpur police has busted an inter provincial dacoits gang arresting two accused, including the ring leader, wanted to the police in the recent case of burglary in local adjoining village Khanpur, in outskirt of the lake city of Mirpur, police said.

Senior Superintendent of police Mirpur Raja Irfan Saleem told APP here on Monday that the police have recovered and confiscated over looted property worth Rs 1.50 million including gold ornaments and cash – besides two 30-bore pistols from the custody of the arrested bandits.

The arrested accused included Sana Ullh son of Manzoor Ahmed Khokhar r/o Qadir Abad Mandi Baha ud din and Iqrar Hussain son of Mazher Shah r/o Chakwal, the SSP said.

Irfan Saleem said that preliminary probe reveals that the ring leader of the arrested bandits Sanna Ullah was wanted to the police for having been involved in a murder ad 24 dacoity cases.

The district police chief continued that the arrested accused broke into the house of one Allah Ditta Choudhry in village Khanpur on mid night of September 18 and 19, this year and deprived the dwellers, at gun point, of their valuable belongings including 9 tola of gold ornaments worth Rs 1.5 lac, Pakistani Currency worth Rs two lac, 400 of British Pounds and a mobile cell phone and fled away from the scene.

The SSP said that after the city police registered a case about the dacoity incident, a police party headed by SHO City Raja Zohaib Tahir was constituted which succeeded in unearthing and rounding up the absconded bandits within short span of 12 days.

The arrested major accused Sana Ullah ring leader of the bandits was settled in a rented house in adjoining locality of Chandral for past over four years. Further investigations are in progress, the SSP added.