Mirpur Police Netted Most Wanted Alleged International Drug Paddler

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 19, 2025 | 08:20 PM

Mirpur police netted most wanted alleged international drug paddler

MIRPUR (AJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 19th Apr, 2025) Mirpur AJK police has succeeded in arresting alleged International drug paddler Raja Arshad Balo, wanted by Interpol, fugitive from a British court of law.

Alleged notorious drug trafficker Arshad Balo, resident of Mirpur, was arrested after he was found allegedly involved in heroin smuggling at an international level for a long time, Mirpur police spokesman told here on Saturday.

SSP Mirpur Khawar Ali Shaukat has started crackdown against drug paddlers soon after his posting as district police chief at Mirpur and rounded up more than 170 alleged drug traffickers in three months.

Strict action against outlaws is underway and further investigations are in progress, police added.

