Mirpur police to launch integrated Safe City Project soon: SSP Khurram

MIRPUR (AJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 11th Aug, 2025) Under the spirit to ensure foolproof safety and security for the life and property of common man in lake-side district of Mirpur, Azad Jammu Kashmir, the District police is going to launch an integrated phased safe city project, harmonious to the needs of the modern age across this district.

This was disclosed by the newly-inducted Senior Superintendent Police (SSP) of Mirpur-AJK, Khurram Iqbal, while talking to journalists at Kashmir Press Club here on Monday.

The SSP continued that the upcoming safe-city project will involve all required latest and quick means of communication including the CCTV cameras at all vulnerable and busiest points in the district including in this thickly-populated and fast- developing city of Kashmiri Expatriates, to monitor the movement of the human beings, primarily aimed at to monitor and net the unscrupulous and unwarranted elements during their any of anti-social or criminal activity in the city besides rest of the district, he added.

Khurram Iqbal said that at present, at least 30 CCTV cameras were installed in various parts of the city, of which only 06 cameras were reportedly found operating, monitoring the movement of daily life.

Highlighting his other priorities to improve the performance of the district police, the SSP stated that he intends to establish a women's police station soon.

"We will form community policing and city liaison committees aimed at creating a positive image of police and the common man feels safe from police stations through police and citizens liaison and due to mutual understanding to combat and overcome the crimes", he underlined.

The SSP further said that those who use to devise fake IDs and violate the dignity of people, will never be spared and the accused will be brought to justice under the law against cyber crimes.

"According to the laws of the country, several applications are currently under process by the local police", he said.

" The matter is under process. Soon, the involved elements will be behind bars, he revealed.

Iqbal said that there was no place for criminal elements in Mirpur. We will not spare drug peddlers and their handlers. "If any police officer is found involved in backing or patronising the criminals, they will have to face stricter action", he declared.

He said, "The protection of public lives and property is our responsibility. He said that the work of fixing the faulty cameras has started.

He appealed to the citizens to keep an eye on their surroundings. Whatever the problem, my doors are open. I believe in promoting community policing, he declared.

He said that there was zero tolerance for drug traffickers and other criminals. He said that journalists were the eyes of society.

He hoped that the journalistic community would continue its cooperation with the police. "We will keep positive criticism in mind. I am making a strategy to solve traffic problems, which will be strictly implemented after implementation", he added.

