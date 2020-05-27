Mirpur police unearths, arrests all accused of famous blind triple-murder case

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

In a successful brief move for only a couple of weeks, Mirpur police succeeded in unearthing and arresting all the three accused of a famous blind triple murder case of an infant girl and two women in the city's Mehta Jageer area, police said

Unveiling the success of police in nabbing the accused of the famous triple murder case, Senior Superintendent of Police Raja Irfan Salim told a crowded news conference in his office chamber here on Wednesday that police found a body of an unidentified infant baby girl of about one and half year (later identified as Amina Bibi) with head injury from Mehta Jageer area of Mirpur city on May 13, this year.

The police, the SSP continued, buried the body after passing through due medico legal process of autonomy of the body become the prosecution of the murder case in view of the body of the murdered tiny girl.

Additional SP Raja Azhar Iqbal, City Inspector Suhail Yousaf and other police officers were also present on this occasion.

The SSP said after two days of the incident, the relatives of the murdered baby appeared with the help of the social media where the maternal grandfather identified the body of the baby girl.

On further probe it emerged that two of the ladies identified as Neelam Pari with her above baby girl and Masamaat Kaloo, belonged to the gypsies based Jabbar Chchiyaan village, had left for Mirpur city on May 11 (this month) for collecting the Ration (Edibles) � and did not return so far and resultantly seemed missing.

Police, the district police chief said, expanded the investigations in the light of the preliminary complaint about missing of both of the above ladies.

"In the wake of the continual probe, the police found the body of one the ladies namely Kaloo from the bank of Mangla dam lake at Ammer Khaari area with severe head injury", the SSP said, adding the body was handed over to the parents after autopsy.

The police investigations were enlarged through the formation of a special investigation team headed by Addiational SP Raja Azhar Iqbal, DSP City Ch.

Ansar Ali and City Inspector Sohail Yousaf who succeeded, in a short span of only two weeks, in unearthing all the three main accused of the assassination of above two murder cases besides to search the third missing lady Masamaat Neelam Pari who was also later found killed by the arrested accused.

The police team succeeded in rounding up all the three major accused idenfitied as Fayaz Ahmed son of Muzaffar Hussain Awan r/o Rawalapindi current working as Denter atg Naangi Mirpur, Muhamamd Jabaar s/o Mumtaz Bhatti r/o Anderla Katehra, Tehsil Khuiratta of Kotli district, currently working a motor mechanic Naangi Mirpur and Muhamamd Rizwa s/o Muhammad Ashraf Jatt r/o Barnala, presently working as Rickshaw Driver in Mirpur.

On further probe the accused confessed before the police that in view of the lock-down (because of coronavirus) the workshops in Mirpur city were closed from May 10 for onward, so the accused planned to bring the ladies from Jabbar Chchiyan on May 11 for ill-deeds. They moved to a deserted under construction building in adjoining Banhurma (Mian Muhammad town) where on alleged resistance by the lady Neelam Pari, two of the accused Rizwan and Fayaz tried to forcibly commit the criminal assault and at the same time, the furious accused crushed the lady to death with the bricks. Later, the accused with their third accomplice exercised the similar offensive method killing the lady Kaloo to death with brinks and squeezing the neck of the baby girl in the darks of the evening at Ammer Khari area at the bank of the Mangla lake the same day.

The police later recovered the bodies of both of the murdered ladies on the identification of the arrested accused who have been booked by the concerned police station for onward capital punishment by the court of law.

Further investigations are in progress.

To a question, the SSP Irfan Salim said the accused would be tried to be proceeded through the summary trial in the court of law to ensure the award of early punishment for their grievous crime.