Mirpur protests Israeli aggression in Palestine, accuses world nations of double standards
Mirpur Protests Israeli Aggression In Palestine, Accuses World Nations Of Double Standards
Umer Jamshaid Published April 12, 2025
MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2025) A large-scale protest demonstration was held in Mirpur city, AJK, against Israeli aggression in Palestine. The protesters, led by Mirpur City Deputy Mayor Muhammad Ramzan Chughtai, condemned the Israeli brutality and demanded that the world nations take responsibility for stopping the atrocities, the local correspondent of APP reported this from Mirpur on Saturday.
The protesters burnt the Israeli flag and raised slogans against the double standards of world nations, particularly the Committee of Nations, in dealing with Israel's aggression against innocent Palestinians. Speakers at the rally emphasized that the Muslim Ummah should unite and respond to the Israeli aggression, and urged Islamic countries to completely boycott Israel.
The protesters also highlighted the plight of Kashmiris, drawing parallels between their struggle and that of the Palestinians. They demanded that world nations fulfill their responsibilities and stop atrocities in both Kashmir and Palestine, stressing that silence on these issues amounts to supporting Israel.
A large number of people, including President of the Rickshaw Union Raja Muhammad Yunus, Naeem Hussain Baloch, Mushtaq Ahmed Mughal, Chaudhry Farayad, Chaudhry Rabnawaz Mashkoor Advocate, Chaudhry Akbar Gujjar, Chairman Chaudhry Muhammad Anwar, Imad Imtiaz, and Jawad Imtiaz Hafiz Muhammad Umar participated in the protest rally, which later dispersed peacefully.
