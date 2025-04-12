Open Menu

Mirpur Set To Get International Airport As Feasibility Process Begins

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 12, 2025 | 11:10 PM

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2025) The Azad Jammu Kashmir (AJK) government has initiated the feasibility process for establishing an international airport in Mirpur, a city with a significant population of over a million UK-based Kashmiri expatriates.

According to AJK Minister for Physical Planning Yasir Sultan Chaudhry, the project aims to fulfill a long-standing local demand and enhance connectivity for the city's residents.

He was speaking as chief guest at a reception hosted in his honor by the city's distinguished civil society notables, including Prof Dr Naeem Ratayal, newly inducted Registrar of Mirpur University of Science & Technology; Dr Azeem Rattayal; Javed Akhter Ratayal; Muhammad Nawaz Rattayal; Danayal Ratayal; Halal Ratayal; and others.

During his speech, the minister emphasized the government's commitment to delivering quality higher education, highlighting the importance of institutions like Mirpur University of Science & Technology (MUST).

MUST offers over 25 disciplines in science, engineering, and information technology, producing skilled professionals who can contribute to the nation's development.

Yasir Sultan Chaudhry also underscored the significance of a strong and prosperous Pakistan in securing the freedom of Jammu & Kashmir from Indian control. He condemned India's actions in occupied Kashmir, citing the use of pellet guns against young protesters and the resulting humanitarian crisis, where many Kashmiris struggle to access basic necessities like food.

During a reception at MUST, he also praised the university's efforts in providing quality education and called upon students to develop their skills to become future leaders. The event was attended by prominent civil society members, academicians, and local leaders, who appreciated the AJK government's focus on education and infrastructure development.

