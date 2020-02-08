Mirpur to have world-class Burn-cum-Diabetes Center Soon

The Britain-based expatriates city of Mirpur is going to achieve a major break through in the health-care sector soon after a UK-based NGO 'Midland Doctors' and Mirpur Development Authority here on Saturday signed a memorandum for construction of a world-class Burn and Diabetes Center in the city in near future

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2020 ): The Britain-based expatriates city of Mirpur is going to achieve a major break through in the health-care sector soon after a UK-based NGO 'Midland Doctors' and Mirpur Development Authority here on Saturday signed a memorandum for construction of a world-class Burn and Diabetes Center in the city in near future.

The grand Burn-cum-Diabetes center will be constructed at the fast-developing housing Sector Mujahid town (Phase � II) in Mirpur city over an area of 35 kanal of land, allotted by the Mirpur Development Authority (MDA) on lease for a period of 30 years.

Director General Mirpur Development Authority Ejaz Raza and 'Midland Doctors' UK representative Dr. Javed Raza signed the MoU at a simple but impressive ceremony held at the office complex of the MDA here on Saturday.

Director Estate Management MDA Ch. Kashif Hussain and Director Planning MDA Mirza Kaleem Jarral assisted the DG MDA Ejaz Raza � while eminent Kashmir social activist and economist Agha Shabbar Hussain and Naveed Sadiq Chaudhry assisted the Midland Doctors UK's representative Dr. Javed Raza being associates while signing the MOU of the mega project being the co-representatives of the two organizations.

City elite including President Jammu Kashmir Union of Journalists Hafiz Maqsood Ahmed, senior Kashmiri journalist Altaf Hamid Rao, Director Works MDA Ch. Abdul Qayyum, Executive Enginner Mian Arshad, Business community's elder Nawaz Rattayal and VP UKUJ Raja Sohrab Ahmed Khan were also present on this occasion The NGO Midland Doctors UK will meet all the expenditures of the construction of the state-of-the art building of the Burn-cum-Diabetes Center besides the whole equipment and the hospital appliances of the grand center to be donated by the NGO from its own resources.

The project will entertain the patients of burns and diabetes free-of-cost treatment for swift recovery especially including those suffering in the major incidents of blaze in Mirpur division and the adjoining areas.

Talking to APP on this occasion, Director General MDA Ejaz Raza Chaudhry said that gigantic project of Burn-cum-Diabetes Center in AJK, donated by the UK-based NGO, was being executed on the special directives of the AJK Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan.

"It will help to deliver swift Medicare to the patients of burns suffering in the fire incidents in the district and adjoining areas", he underlined.

Earlier the patients of burns had to rush to the major Burn Center at the nearest town of Khariyan in Gujrat district, he pointed out.

Elaborating the free of cost medical facilities to be provided by the center , the DG MDA said that the center would provide full treatment, medicines and check up for both indoor and outdoor patients, he added.

Underlining the identical free Medicare to the ailing humanity by his organization in other parts of AJK, representative of the Midland Doctors UK Dr. Javed Raza told that his organization was already running a latest 90-bed hospital at Tandali village on ancient Muzaffarabad-Srinagar from October 8, 2005 deadly earthquake-stricken Muzaffarabad constructed in 2008 at the cost of Rs 500 million.

The state of the art fully equipped hospital, he said, was providing free of cost Medicare to the cardiac patients besides the patients of other diseases through the latest equipments.

Dr. Javed Raza said that the upcoming grand Burn-cum-Diabetes Center in Mirpur will be a major breakthrough and a contribution to the ailing humanity suffering in case of any fire incident besides the patients of diabetes for free treatment to the deserving patients.

APP / AHR.