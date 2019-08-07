Mirpur University of Science & Technology (MUST) congregation lambastes India for hurting special status of IOK

(@imziishan)

A day-long conference of students and faculty members, besides other dignitaries, held at the Mirpur University of Science & Technology (MUST) here on Wednesday, categorically rejected the recent Indian unilateral sinister move of revoking the special status of the world-acclaimed disputed Jammu and Kashmir state by scraping Article 370 and 35-A of its constitution

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2019 ) : A day-long conference of students and faculty members, besides other dignitaries, held at the Mirpur University of Science & Technology (MUST) here on Wednesday, categorically rejected the recent Indian unilateral sinister move of revoking the special status of the world-acclaimed disputed Jammu and Kashmir state by scraping Article 370 and 35-A of its constitution.

Through a unanimously passed resolution in the conference, titled, "Response Strategy to Indian Aggression of Abrogating the Special Status of Jammu and Kashmir" held at the city campus, the moot vehemently condemned and rejected the announcements made by the Indian Government repealing the special status of the Indian Occupied Jammu & Kashmir.

"The Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir is an internationally recognized disputed territory. No unilateral step by the Government of India can change this disputed status, as enshrined in the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolutions nor will this ever be acceptable to the people of Jammu & Kashmir", the resolution said.

Besides the chief host of the ceremony, Vice Chancellor MUST Prof. Dr. Habib ur Rehman, the conference was addressed among others by retired Chief Justice of Azad Jammu & Kashmir Justice Muhammad Azam Khan, retired Chief Justice of AJK High Court Justice (Retd) Abdul Majeed Mallick, Muhammad Aslam Malik, Chairman J&K CHR, (AJK Chapter), seasoned academicians / members of the faculty and students of the varsity.

Besides the heads and teaching staff of various departments of the varsity, eminent icons from various segments of the civil society including Registrar MUST Prof. Eng. Muhammad Waris Jiraal, Dean Faculty of Engineering Prof. Dr. Anwar Khataab, Head of business Administration Dr. Khaleeque Ahmed, Prof. Engr. Shabeer Mirza, Prof. Engr. Muhammad Arif Khan, renowned social workers and ex Chairman MDA Ch. Muhammad Hanif, senior Kashmiri journalists and analysts Altaf Hamid Rao, Raja Habib Ullah Khan President PPP (Shaheed Bhutto) AJK Chapter Ch. Muneer Hussain Advocate and others were present on this occasion.

The resolution, passed unanimously by the conference continued that the unilateral decision by government of India to revoke Jammu and Kashmir's special status without consulting J&K stakeholders, amidst a clampdown on civil liberties & communications blackout is likely to increase the risk of further human rights violations & inflame tensions.

"We reaffirm our abiding commitment to the Kashmir cause and its political, diplomatic and moral support to the people of Occupied Jammu and Kashmir for realization of their inalienable right to self-determination", it said.

The resolution said "Kashmir remained on the edge as authorities stepped up security at vital installations and in sensitive areas, suspended mobile internet services and arrested or detained several leaders on the Sunday night. A large-scale communication disruption at such a crucial time for Kashmir is an egregious violation of citizens' rights to information from a free press. In the current perspective, we the representative of the civil society, faculty members, staff and students of the Mirpur University of Science and Technology (MUST), Mirpur passed the following resolution.

The way the rights enshrined in article 370 have been scrapped is unfair and unconstitutional. As India has no mandate for abrogating the status of Jammu and Kashmir, therefore, it is unacceptable.

The abolishing of the special status goes against UNSC resolutions, it is against international law.

As reported in the media it is now obvious that after the repeal of the special status that BJP led government now wants to send 200,000-300,000 non-Kashmiris to settle in Jammu and Kashmir to change the demography of the Muslim majority state into minority. We strongly condemn this shameful act of the Indian Government.

We call upon UN in particular the United Nations Security Council(UNSC) to hold an urgent session to pressurize the Indian Government to cancel the repeal of the article 370 of the constitution and abide by the UNSC resolution of 1948 and supplementary resolution of 1949 on the subject.

We also urge Indian government to reinstate the special status that was being exercised by the residents of the Jammu and Kashmir, withdraw lockdown, restore normalcy and abide by its commitment of holding a free and fair public referendum according to the UNSC resolution of the 1948 and extended resolutions of the 5thJanuary, 1949.

We urge the Government of Islamic Republic of Pakistan to exercise all possible options to counter the illegal steps and sensitize the international community through active and aggressive diplomacy. Revoking article 370 and 35A is illegal as the right of revoking the article does not rest with Indian President and Indian Assembly. As the abrogation of the status of the Jammu and Kashmir is totally illegal. The Government of Pakistan should challenge the act of Indian Government at suitable forum(s).

We urge the international community to come forward and play its due role to pressurize India to retreat this malicious move against the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

We demand immediate release of the Kashmiri leadership who has been detained under the black draconian laws of PSA.

We also call upon the UN to implement its resolution on Kashmir aimed at granting the right of the self-determination to the people of Jammu and Kashmir. We further call upon the UN to appoint special mission for the Jammu and Kashmir.

We acknowledge the support of Pakistan to the people of Kashmir for the right of self-determination as promised by the UN through resolutions of the UNSC. We also deeply acknowledge the stand of the Pakistan Army on Kashmir and their unambiguous narrative that Kashmir runs in the blood of every Pakistani, they will continue supporting the people of the IOK till they achieve the right of self-determination and that they can go to anyextent to defend the cause of Kashmir", the resolution concluded.

Earlier, addressing the conference, former Chief Justice of Azad Jammu Kashmir Justice (Retd) Muhammad Azam Khan, retired Chief Justice of AJK High Court Justice Abdul Majeed Mallick, Muhammad Aslam Malik and Vice Chancellor MUST Prof. Dr. Habib ur Rehman (Sitara e Imtiaz) strongly condemned the Indian nefarious step of hurting the special status of the internationally-acknowledged Jammu & Kashmir State.

Speakers called upon the United Nations Security Council to initiate stringent action against New Delhi for blatantly violating the UN resolutions on the international Jammu & Kashmir issue.

Categorically rejecting India's move of withdrawing special status of the internationally-acknowledged disputed Jammu and Kashmir state.

They urged upon the world community to take immediate notice of the cognizance of the situation in the occupied state as India was blatantly violating the international laws by subjecting the Jammu & Kashmiri people to serious human rights abuses and massacre time and again.