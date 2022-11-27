Mirpur Varsity hosts US Embassy-sponsored training workshop for English language teachers

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2022 ) : Nov 27 (APP):English language carries significance of the highest order in acquiring modern scientific and technological knowledge as well as in communicating Pakistan's perspective effectively to the international community.

These remarks were made by Vice Chancellor of Mirpur University of Science and Technology (MUST) Brigadier (Retd) Dr Younus Javed.

He was addressing the concluding session of the 1st Pak-TESOL Two-Day Regional Training Workshop for English Language Teachers held under the auspices of the Professional Regional English Language Office Pakistan's Public Diplomacy Section of the United States of America Embassy, Islamabad at the MUST, AJK.

The event was jointly coordinated by MUST, Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) Islamabad, and Regional English Language Office (RELO), Islamabad at the MUST City Campus.

The MUST VC said that such platforms provide an opportunity to exchange views on modern trends, issues, practical difficulties and best practices in the context of Pakistan ELT community.

He paid gratitude to the guest speakers and collaborating partners for their cooperation and support in organising the high-standard activity.

He also lauded the efforts Dr Tahseen Ghous, Dean Faculty of Social Sciences and Humanities, Faculty & Administrative staff of English Department of MUST.

He also commended Dr Sehrish Shafi, Coordinator Department of English, who architected the entire event and for taking the initiative to promote quality of education, providing a platform to the affiliated colleges and for making all possible efforts and arrangements to conduct 1st PakTESOL workshop and setting an example for the other departments of the university.

The MUST VC gave away souvenirs, shields and certificates to the guest speakers, participants and organizers of the event.