UrduPoint.com

Mirpur Varsity Hosts US Embassy-sponsored Training Workshop For English Language Teachers

Muhammad Irfan Published November 27, 2022 | 05:20 PM

Mirpur Varsity hosts US Embassy-sponsored training workshop for English language teachers

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2022 ) : Nov 27 (APP):English language carries significance of the highest order in acquiring modern scientific and technological knowledge as well as in communicating Pakistan's perspective effectively to the international community.

These remarks were made by Vice Chancellor of Mirpur University of Science and Technology (MUST) Brigadier (Retd) Dr Younus Javed.

He was addressing the concluding session of the 1st Pak-TESOL Two-Day Regional Training Workshop for English Language Teachers held under the auspices of the Professional Regional English Language Office Pakistan's Public Diplomacy Section of the United States of America Embassy, Islamabad at the MUST, AJK.

The event was jointly coordinated by MUST, Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) Islamabad, and Regional English Language Office (RELO), Islamabad at the MUST City Campus.

The MUST VC said that such platforms provide an opportunity to exchange views on modern trends, issues, practical difficulties and best practices in the context of Pakistan ELT community.

He paid gratitude to the guest speakers and collaborating partners for their cooperation and support in organising the high-standard activity.

He also lauded the efforts Dr Tahseen Ghous, Dean Faculty of Social Sciences and Humanities, Faculty & Administrative staff of English Department of MUST.

He also commended Dr Sehrish Shafi, Coordinator Department of English, who architected the entire event and for taking the initiative to promote quality of education, providing a platform to the affiliated colleges and for making all possible efforts and arrangements to conduct 1st PakTESOL workshop and setting an example for the other departments of the university.

The MUST VC gave away souvenirs, shields and certificates to the guest speakers, participants and organizers of the event.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Technology Exchange Education United States Mirpur Azad Jammu And Kashmir Allama Iqbal Open University Event All Best

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 November 2022

8 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 27th November 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 27th November 2022

8 hours ago
 Mbappe double as France reach World Cup last 16, L ..

Mbappe double as France reach World Cup last 16, Lewandowski off the mark

17 hours ago
 PTI's plan to exert pressure "miserably failed": R ..

PTI's plan to exert pressure "miserably failed": Rana Sana Ullah

17 hours ago
 Demand of fish increases as winter approaches

Demand of fish increases as winter approaches

17 hours ago
 Around 600 People Take Part in Protest Against Cze ..

Around 600 People Take Part in Protest Against Czech Gov't Policies in Prague - ..

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.