UrduPoint.com

Mirpure Admin Conducts Drive Against Substandard Edibles

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 13, 2023 | 04:10 PM

Mirpure admin conducts drive against substandard edibles

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2023 ) : May 13 (APP) ::The local authorities headed by the City Municipal Corporation Magistrate Zahid Majeed Sheikh and District Food and Drug Inspector Dr. Zaheer Ahmed here on Saturday conducted raids at various hotels and restaurants against supply of substandard edibles besides the unhygenic and contaminated water to the consumers and fined the perpetrators on the spot.

Muncipal Magistrate Zahid Majeed Sheikh told APP that surprise checking of various restaurants and cafes was conducted in the city with the Muncipal and Health Department staff. The raiding teams checked the source and stocks of food items besides drinking water in restaurant and discarded unhygenic drinking water at the main public places including Watan Hotel and Yaqoob Cafee opposite DHQ Hospital as well as at central and Chowk Shahdaan, he told and added that violators were punished with heavy fines on the spot.

Earlier on special directions of District Magistrate and Deputy Commissioner Mirpur Ch. Amjad Iqbal, he told that the teams of Municipal and Health Department conducted surprise inspection of milk supplied from adjoining Punjab at Jatlan head.

The team discarded hundreds of litters of adulterated milk and fined the perpetrators for thousands of rupees on the spot, he said and added that drive would continue till the last adulterer was netted and punished under the law.

/ AHR.

Related Topics

Punjab Water Hotel Mirpur Jatlan May Stocks From

Recent Stories

Oman and Etihad Rail Company signs MoU with Vale t ..

Oman and Etihad Rail Company signs MoU with Vale to transport products from Soha ..

42 minutes ago
 Students learn to create and nurture their own ind ..

Students learn to create and nurture their own indoor garden at Sharjah Children ..

45 minutes ago
 Stormtroopers make a grand appearance at SCRF 2023

Stormtroopers make a grand appearance at SCRF 2023

45 minutes ago
 Sharjah Children's Reading Festival sparks passion ..

Sharjah Children's Reading Festival sparks passion for clean energy in young min ..

45 minutes ago
 Indian filmmaker accuses Imran Khan of stealing so ..

Indian filmmaker accuses Imran Khan of stealing song from his film

2 hours ago
 FNC discusses enhancing parliamentary relations wi ..

FNC discusses enhancing parliamentary relations with Speaker of Senate of Burund ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.