Mirpure admin conducts drive against substandard edibles

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2023 ) : May 13 (APP) ::The local authorities headed by the City Municipal Corporation Magistrate Zahid Majeed Sheikh and District Food and Drug Inspector Dr. Zaheer Ahmed here on Saturday conducted raids at various hotels and restaurants against supply of substandard edibles besides the unhygenic and contaminated water to the consumers and fined the perpetrators on the spot.

Muncipal Magistrate Zahid Majeed Sheikh told APP that surprise checking of various restaurants and cafes was conducted in the city with the Muncipal and Health Department staff. The raiding teams checked the source and stocks of food items besides drinking water in restaurant and discarded unhygenic drinking water at the main public places including Watan Hotel and Yaqoob Cafee opposite DHQ Hospital as well as at central and Chowk Shahdaan, he told and added that violators were punished with heavy fines on the spot.

Earlier on special directions of District Magistrate and Deputy Commissioner Mirpur Ch. Amjad Iqbal, he told that the teams of Municipal and Health Department conducted surprise inspection of milk supplied from adjoining Punjab at Jatlan head.

The team discarded hundreds of litters of adulterated milk and fined the perpetrators for thousands of rupees on the spot, he said and added that drive would continue till the last adulterer was netted and punished under the law.

