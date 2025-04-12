Mirpurkhas Admin Pushes For Affordable Flour Prices
Sumaira FH Published April 12, 2025 | 12:00 AM
MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2025) Additional Deputy Commissioner II Mirpurkhas, Faisal Ali Soomro, has urged flour mills and mill owners to mutually agree on prices and provide quality, affordable flour to the public.
This directive was issued during a meeting with Flour Mills and Mill Association officials at Darbar Hall on Friday, where Soomro emphasized the importance of making flour, a basic necessity, accessible to all.
The Bureau of Supply reported that wheat is currently selling at Rs 60 per kg and Rs 2,400 per 40 kg in open markets.
Recent price reductions include flour mill reduced from Rs 75 to Rs 68 per kg, super flour decreased from Rs 80 to Rs 72 per kg.
Fine flour lowered from Rs 90 to Rs 75 per kg and plain flour, reduced from Rs 85 to Rs 75 per kg.
During the meeting, this was also informed that a proposal to reduce the price of special flour from Rs 90 to Rs 80 per kg is also under consideration. With 349,630 sacks of wheat in stock at the food Department, Mirpurkhas, the administration aims to ensure a steady supply of affordable flour.
Assistant Commissioners and representatives from the Flour Mills Association and Chaki Association attended the meeting, highlighting the administration's commitment to addressing the issue. By regulating flour prices, they hope to bring relief to low-income households.
