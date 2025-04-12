Open Menu

Mirpurkhas Admin Pushes For Affordable Flour Prices

Sumaira FH Published April 12, 2025 | 12:00 AM

Mirpurkhas admin pushes for affordable flour prices

MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2025) Additional Deputy Commissioner II Mirpurkhas, Faisal Ali Soomro, has urged flour mills and mill owners to mutually agree on prices and provide quality, affordable flour to the public.

This directive was issued during a meeting with Flour Mills and Mill Association officials at Darbar Hall on Friday, where Soomro emphasized the importance of making flour, a basic necessity, accessible to all.

The Bureau of Supply reported that wheat is currently selling at Rs 60 per kg and Rs 2,400 per 40 kg in open markets.

Recent price reductions include flour mill reduced from Rs 75 to Rs 68 per kg, super flour decreased from Rs 80 to Rs 72 per kg.

Fine flour lowered from Rs 90 to Rs 75 per kg and plain flour, reduced from Rs 85 to Rs 75 per kg.

During the meeting, this was also informed that a proposal to reduce the price of special flour from Rs 90 to Rs 80 per kg is also under consideration. With 349,630 sacks of wheat in stock at the food Department, Mirpurkhas, the administration aims to ensure a steady supply of affordable flour.

Assistant Commissioners and representatives from the Flour Mills Association and Chaki Association attended the meeting, highlighting the administration's commitment to addressing the issue. By regulating flour prices, they hope to bring relief to low-income households.

APP/hms/378

Recent Stories

PSL 10 opening match: Islamabad United beat Lahore ..

PSL 10 opening match: Islamabad United beat Lahore Qalandars by eight wickets

33 minutes ago
 Fujairah International Airport, IndiGo launch dail ..

Fujairah International Airport, IndiGo launch daily flights to Mumbai, Kannur, s ..

50 minutes ago
 UAE, US to deepen strategic partnerships as Energy ..

UAE, US to deepen strategic partnerships as Energy Secretary concludes visit

2 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Customs wins first place in Global Custo ..

Abu Dhabi Customs wins first place in Global Customs Innovation Award

3 hours ago
 LDA governing body approves construction of six ma ..

LDA governing body approves construction of six major structure plan roads in La ..

3 hours ago
 HBL PSL 10 officially starts with spectacular cere ..

HBL PSL 10 officially starts with spectacular ceremony in Rawalpindi

3 hours ago
Nahyan bin Mubarak attends UAE-Ireland celebration ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak attends UAE-Ireland celebration marking 50 years of diplomati ..

4 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Zayed receives delegation from Abu Dhab ..

Hamdan bin Zayed receives delegation from Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety ..

4 hours ago
 Aid ban in Gaza hinders hospital operations: WHO

Aid ban in Gaza hinders hospital operations: WHO

4 hours ago
 Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi issues resolution p ..

Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi issues resolution prohibiting drilling of groundw ..

4 hours ago
 Ministry of Economy signs MoU with SGS Gulf Limite ..

Ministry of Economy signs MoU with SGS Gulf Limited to enhance quality control o ..

4 hours ago
 Dozens martyred, injured in Israeli airstrikes on ..

Dozens martyred, injured in Israeli airstrikes on Gaza

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan