Mirpurkhas blooms with 67th annual flower exhibition

MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2025) The 67th annual three-day flower exhibition kicked off at the Benazir Bhutto Shaheed Stadium in Mirpurkhas, showcasing over 200 types of flowers.

According to APP correspondent, the event was inaugurated by Mirpurkhas District Council Chairman Mir Anwar Ali Khan Talpur, who emphasized the importance of flowers in creating a pleasant atmosphere and promoting a sense of freshness.

The exhibition aims to promote recreational activities and provide entertainment opportunities for citizens.

A play area for children, food stalls, and an art gallery have been set up, making it a fun-filled event for the whole family.

The event was attended by prominent figures, including Divisional Commissioner Mirpurkhas Faisal Ahmad Uqaili, Mayor Mirpurkhas Abdul Rauf Ghori, and Deputy Commissioner Dr. Rashid Masood Khan. The exhibition will continue for three days, providing an opportunity for citizens to enjoy the beauty of nature and promote a sense of community.

