Open Menu

Mirpurkhas Blooms With 67th Annual Flower Exhibition

Umer Jamshaid Published February 21, 2025 | 10:30 PM

Mirpurkhas blooms with 67th annual flower exhibition

MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2025) The 67th annual three-day flower exhibition kicked off at the Benazir Bhutto Shaheed Stadium in Mirpurkhas, showcasing over 200 types of flowers.

According to APP correspondent, the event was inaugurated by Mirpurkhas District Council Chairman Mir Anwar Ali Khan Talpur, who emphasized the importance of flowers in creating a pleasant atmosphere and promoting a sense of freshness.

The exhibition aims to promote recreational activities and provide entertainment opportunities for citizens.

A play area for children, food stalls, and an art gallery have been set up, making it a fun-filled event for the whole family.

The event was attended by prominent figures, including Divisional Commissioner Mirpurkhas Faisal Ahmad Uqaili, Mayor Mirpurkhas Abdul Rauf Ghori, and Deputy Commissioner Dr. Rashid Masood Khan. The exhibition will continue for three days, providing an opportunity for citizens to enjoy the beauty of nature and promote a sense of community.

APP/hms/378

Recent Stories

UAE, New Zealand collaborate to advance Antarctic ..

UAE, New Zealand collaborate to advance Antarctic scientific research

20 minutes ago
 Mansour bin Zayed meets President of Turkmenistan ..

Mansour bin Zayed meets President of Turkmenistan in Ashgabat

20 minutes ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed, Pakistani Deputy Prime Ministe ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, Pakistani Deputy Prime Minister discuss latest regional, int ..

35 minutes ago
 UAE President, VPs condole King Salman on passing ..

UAE President, VPs condole King Salman on passing of Princess Alanoud bint Moham ..

35 minutes ago
 UAE assumes presidency of PAM's Women's Parliament ..

UAE assumes presidency of PAM's Women's Parliamentary Forum

2 hours ago
 EDGE to provide UAE industry with advanced defence ..

EDGE to provide UAE industry with advanced defence production facility

2 hours ago
RAK Ruler receives CEO of Accor Group for Middle E ..

RAK Ruler receives CEO of Accor Group for Middle East, Africa & Asia Pacific

2 hours ago
 Shakhboot bin Nahyan receives officials from Switz ..

Shakhboot bin Nahyan receives officials from Switzerland to discuss developments ..

2 hours ago
 ADNEC Group, Ministry of Defence to organise 12th ..

ADNEC Group, Ministry of Defence to organise 12th edition of Dubai International ..

2 hours ago
 Food security is vital for peace, stability and hu ..

Food security is vital for peace, stability and human dignity, FAO says

2 hours ago
 Arab Parliament for Child opens its fourth session

Arab Parliament for Child opens its fourth session

2 hours ago
 Jafza, Haldiram’s sign agreement to launch saffr ..

Jafza, Haldiram’s sign agreement to launch saffron processing facilities

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan