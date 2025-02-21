Mirpurkhas Blooms With 67th Annual Flower Exhibition
Umer Jamshaid Published February 21, 2025 | 10:30 PM
MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2025) The 67th annual three-day flower exhibition kicked off at the Benazir Bhutto Shaheed Stadium in Mirpurkhas, showcasing over 200 types of flowers.
According to APP correspondent, the event was inaugurated by Mirpurkhas District Council Chairman Mir Anwar Ali Khan Talpur, who emphasized the importance of flowers in creating a pleasant atmosphere and promoting a sense of freshness.
The exhibition aims to promote recreational activities and provide entertainment opportunities for citizens.
A play area for children, food stalls, and an art gallery have been set up, making it a fun-filled event for the whole family.
The event was attended by prominent figures, including Divisional Commissioner Mirpurkhas Faisal Ahmad Uqaili, Mayor Mirpurkhas Abdul Rauf Ghori, and Deputy Commissioner Dr. Rashid Masood Khan. The exhibition will continue for three days, providing an opportunity for citizens to enjoy the beauty of nature and promote a sense of community.
APP/hms/378
Recent Stories
UAE, New Zealand collaborate to advance Antarctic scientific research
Mansour bin Zayed meets President of Turkmenistan in Ashgabat
Abdullah bin Zayed, Pakistani Deputy Prime Minister discuss latest regional, int ..
UAE President, VPs condole King Salman on passing of Princess Alanoud bint Moham ..
UAE assumes presidency of PAM's Women's Parliamentary Forum
EDGE to provide UAE industry with advanced defence production facility
RAK Ruler receives CEO of Accor Group for Middle East, Africa & Asia Pacific
Shakhboot bin Nahyan receives officials from Switzerland to discuss developments ..
ADNEC Group, Ministry of Defence to organise 12th edition of Dubai International ..
Food security is vital for peace, stability and human dignity, FAO says
Arab Parliament for Child opens its fourth session
Jafza, Haldiram’s sign agreement to launch saffron processing facilities
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Two robbers killed in shootout, Police claim5 minutes ago
-
Senate refers Societies Registration (amendment) Ordinance to committee for fine tuning5 minutes ago
-
Pakistan Literature Festival 2025 to begin on Feb 255 minutes ago
-
Two killed, three injured in Karachi road accident5 minutes ago
-
KP CS, IGP review security situation in Kurram5 minutes ago
-
Dacoit killed during encounter with police5 minutes ago
-
PTI playing politics to gain personal interest: Musadik5 minutes ago
-
Balochistan CM expresses sorrow on demise of ex, Advocate General Salahuddin Mengal5 minutes ago
-
Mirpurkhas blooms with 67th annual flower exhibition6 minutes ago
-
City administration launches campaign against overpricing6 minutes ago
-
Basant celebrations despite ban in Rwp city; Police arrest 110 violators15 minutes ago
-
Pakistan issues visas to Indian pilgrims for visiting Katas Raj, Chakwal15 minutes ago