Mirpurkhas celebrates 79th Independence Day with grandeur

MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2025) Pakistan's 79th Independence Day was celebrated with great enthusiasm and grandeur in Mirpurkhas.

The day began with special prayers in mosques and other places of worship for the country's development, prosperity, and security. The central flag-hoisting ceremony was held at Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto sports Stadium, where dignitaries gathered to mark the occasion.

During the ceremony, Mirpurkhas District Council Chairman Mir Anwar Ali Khan Talpur emphasized the importance of unity and progress, stating that the country's independence is a result of the sacrifices made by its people.

In his address, Commissioner Faisal Ahmed Uqaili highlighted the theme of the celebrations, "Battle for Truth," which commemorated the country's resilience in the face of adversity. DIG Police Zubair Ahmed Dreshak and Deputy Commissioner Dr. Rashid Masood Khan also spoke about the significance of independence and the need for national unity.

The celebrations featured various events, including competitions in Qur'an recitation, national songs, art and painting, speeches, and tableaus.

Students from government and private schools participated in these events, showcasing their talents and patriotic spirit. Prizes were distributed to the winners, and special children performed skills and acts that were highly appreciated by the public.

A smartly turned-out contingent of police presented a guard of honor to the national flag, and Commissioner Faisal Ahmed Uqaili, District Council Chairman Mir Anwar Ali Khan Talpur, and other dignitaries saluted the national flag during the national anthem. Students from government and private schools delivered speeches, sang national songs, and presented tableaus highlighting the importance of independence.

After the ceremony, the district council chairman, accompanied by Commissioner and other officials, distributed sweets and fruits among patients at Old Civil Hospital and prisoners at the Central Jail.

The "Battle for Truth" Independence Day event was attended by a large number of people, including officials, students, teachers, and citizens from various walks of life.

