Mirpurkhas celebrates Eid Milad-un-Nabi with calligraphy and arts competitions

MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2025) The Municipal Corporation Mirpurkhas on Saturday organized a five-day Calligraphy and Arts Competitions to commemorate the 1500th celebration of Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH). The event was attended by prominent guests, including Maulana Haroon Muawiya, Maulana Hafeez-ur-Rehman Faiz, Professor Imran Ali Larak, and Professor Abdul Rehman. Mayor Abdul Rauf Ghori graced the concluding ceremony with his presence.

During the ceremony, Mayor Abdul Rauf Ghori distributed shields, certificates of appreciation, and cash prizes among the position-holder students. The mayor congratulated all the successful students on their achievements and praised the working committee for their efforts in organizing the program successfully.

Faisal Khanzai, the focal person of the event, delivered a welcome address, setting the tone for the celebration.

Mayor Abdul Rauf Ghori expressed his hope that collective efforts will continue for the welfare and betterment of society. This sentiment reflects the city's commitment to promoting art, culture, and community development. The event showcased the talents of local students and provided a platform for them to express their creativity.

The event was a grand display of artistic talent, community spirit, and devotion to the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

