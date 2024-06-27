Mirpurkhas Celebrates Monsoon Relief Amidst Heat Wave
Muhammad Irfan Published June 27, 2024 | 10:24 PM
Following days of scorching heat and persistent electricity disruptions, the arrival of the first monsoon rain on Thursday brought much-needed relief to residents
MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2024) Following days of scorching heat and persistent electricity disruptions, the arrival of the first monsoon rain on Thursday brought much-needed relief to residents.
The rainfall, while beneficial for crops and parched lands, also highlighted challenges in drainage management, causing waterlogging on major roads and streets.
As per details, Commissioner of Mirpurkhas Division, Faisal Ahmed Uqeli, along with Deputy Commissioner Dr. Rashid Masood Khan and Mayor Abdul Rauf Ghori of the Municipal Corporation, conducted inspections across the city to assess drainage operations post-rainfall.
Commissioner Uqeli emphasized the urgency of preparing for the monsoon season, citing ongoing emergency measures including canal inspections like Sam Nalu Pran Dhoro and the cancellation of municipal staff leave to ensure preparedness for future rains.
The local administration's efforts underscore the importance of proactive measures in mitigating the impact of monsoon rains on urban infrastructure and public safety.
APP/hms/378
Recent Stories
Govt urged to take serious action against Swat like incidents
Shanghai Yangpu District: A model for Karachi's urban development
'Azm-e-Istehkam' imperative for peace, stability, economic activity: Asif
Sindhi Language Authority (SLA) award ceremony on June 28
Court rejects PTI founder & his wife's appeals for suspension of sentence in mar ..
Steps taken for preparation, delivery of pending 80,000 certificates: BBISE chai ..
SSUET organizes seminar to mark Int'l Olympic Day
Members of the National Assembly from various constituencies Thursday called on ..
Legal reforms essential to ensure justice, equality for women: Federal Minister ..
Commissioner Karachi chairs meeting of Council of Libraries
BSP supports GB’s local communities through eco-tourism, sustainable managemen ..
Federal Ombudsman Sukkur holds open court
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Govt urged to take serious action against Swat like incidents3 seconds ago
-
'Azm-e-Istehkam' imperative for peace, stability, economic activity: Asif40 minutes ago
-
Sindhi Language Authority (SLA) award ceremony on June 2840 minutes ago
-
Court rejects PTI founder & his wife's appeals for suspension of sentence in marriage case40 minutes ago
-
Steps taken for preparation, delivery of pending 80,000 certificates: BBISE chairman40 minutes ago
-
SSUET organizes seminar to mark Int'l Olympic Day40 minutes ago
-
Members of the National Assembly from various constituencies Thursday called on Prime Minister Muha ..43 minutes ago
-
Legal reforms essential to ensure justice, equality for women: Federal Minister for Law and Justice ..43 minutes ago
-
Commissioner Karachi chairs meeting of Council of Libraries43 minutes ago
-
BSP supports GB’s local communities through eco-tourism, sustainable management of natural resourc ..43 minutes ago
-
Federal Ombudsman Sukkur holds open court43 minutes ago
-
Govt taking steps to provide maximum relief to common man: PM52 minutes ago