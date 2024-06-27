Open Menu

Mirpurkhas Celebrates Monsoon Relief Amidst Heat Wave

Muhammad Irfan Published June 27, 2024 | 10:24 PM

MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2024) Following days of scorching heat and persistent electricity disruptions, the arrival of the first monsoon rain on Thursday brought much-needed relief to residents.

The rainfall, while beneficial for crops and parched lands, also highlighted challenges in drainage management, causing waterlogging on major roads and streets.

As per details, Commissioner of Mirpurkhas Division, Faisal Ahmed Uqeli, along with Deputy Commissioner Dr. Rashid Masood Khan and Mayor Abdul Rauf Ghori of the Municipal Corporation, conducted inspections across the city to assess drainage operations post-rainfall.

Commissioner Uqeli emphasized the urgency of preparing for the monsoon season, citing ongoing emergency measures including canal inspections like Sam Nalu Pran Dhoro and the cancellation of municipal staff leave to ensure preparedness for future rains.

The local administration's efforts underscore the importance of proactive measures in mitigating the impact of monsoon rains on urban infrastructure and public safety.

Electricity Rashid Sardar Masood Khan Rains

