Mirpurkhas city soon be a load-shedding free zone: HESCO chief

Mirpurkhas, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2023 ) :The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Hyderabad Electric Supply Company Muzaffar Ali Abbasi Wednesday said that Mirpurkhas city will be declared a load-shedding-free zone from mid-October 2023.

He said this while presiding over a meeting to solve issues regarding electricity in the district.

Board of Chairman HESCO Sheikh Jameel Gul, Member Shabbir Solangi, Superintendent Engineer HESCO Mirpurkhas Manzoor Ali Magsi, Deputy Commissioner Mirpurkhas Dr. Rashid Masood, Mayor Mirpurkhas Abdul Rauf Ghori, Municipal Commissioner Rafiq Sehar, and Assistant Commissioner Mirpurkhas Ghulam Hussain Kaniho were also present in the meeting.

HESCO Chief told in the meeting that Customer Care Centers, One Window Care Center and mobile Window Care Center were also set up in Mirpurkhas for the smooth functioning and facilitation of the commoners of Mirpurkhas.

Muzaffar Ali Abbasi urged the public to cooperate with the district administration and HESCO to prevent electricity theft and told the meeting that electricity bills recovery in the district is 60% and line losses were 40%.