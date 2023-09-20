Open Menu

Mirpurkhas City Soon Be A Load-shedding Free Zone: HESCO Chief

Muhammad Irfan Published September 20, 2023 | 05:00 PM

Mirpurkhas city soon be a load-shedding free zone: HESCO chief

Mirpurkhas, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2023 ) :The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Hyderabad Electric Supply Company Muzaffar Ali Abbasi Wednesday said that Mirpurkhas city will be declared a load-shedding-free zone from mid-October 2023.

He said this while presiding over a meeting to solve issues regarding electricity in the district.

Board of Chairman HESCO Sheikh Jameel Gul, Member Shabbir Solangi, Superintendent Engineer HESCO Mirpurkhas Manzoor Ali Magsi, Deputy Commissioner Mirpurkhas Dr. Rashid Masood, Mayor Mirpurkhas Abdul Rauf Ghori, Municipal Commissioner Rafiq Sehar, and Assistant Commissioner Mirpurkhas Ghulam Hussain Kaniho were also present in the meeting.

HESCO Chief told in the meeting that Customer Care Centers, One Window Care Center and mobile Window Care Center were also set up in Mirpurkhas for the smooth functioning and facilitation of the commoners of Mirpurkhas.

Muzaffar Ali Abbasi urged the public to cooperate with the district administration and HESCO to prevent electricity theft and told the meeting that electricity bills recovery in the district is 60% and line losses were 40%.

Related Topics

Electricity Mobile Company Rashid Hyderabad From

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler approves &#039;Al Mudina Water Tank& ..

Sharjah Ruler approves &#039;Al Mudina Water Tank&#039; project

2 minutes ago
 Al Tayer inspects construction work of Hatta Susta ..

Al Tayer inspects construction work of Hatta Sustainable Waterfalls

2 minutes ago
 DIHAD celebrates International Day of Peace

DIHAD celebrates International Day of Peace

32 minutes ago
 HSBC announces $1 billion funding push to support ..

HSBC announces $1 billion funding push to support early-stage climate tech compa ..

32 minutes ago
 Turkish actress Merve Kayaalp commits suicide

Turkish actress Merve Kayaalp commits suicide

33 minutes ago
 Shahid Afridi writes heart-touching note on daught ..

Shahid Afridi writes heart-touching note on daughter Ansha's wedding

53 minutes ago
HBMSU holds its annual gathering exploring AI, it ..

HBMSU holds its annual gathering exploring AI, its applications in higher educa ..

1 hour ago
 Discos seek Rs1.83 per unit increase in Oct electr ..

Discos seek Rs1.83 per unit increase in Oct electricity bills

1 hour ago
 World Governments Summit Organisation launches kno ..

World Governments Summit Organisation launches knowledge partnership with India ..

1 hour ago
 DXB tops Airport Connectivity Rankings in Asia-Pac ..

DXB tops Airport Connectivity Rankings in Asia-Pacific and Middle East

2 hours ago
 UAE recruits more than 40 ITTI certified assessors ..

UAE recruits more than 40 ITTI certified assessors to help transform factories a ..

2 hours ago
 ADB expresses optimism for Pakistan's economic rec ..

ADB expresses optimism for Pakistan's economic recovery in 2024

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan