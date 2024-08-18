Mirpurkhas Clubs Shine In Independence Sports Gala
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 18, 2024 | 07:50 PM
MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2024) The Department of Sports and Youth, Government of Sindh on Sunday hosted a thrilling Judo and cricket competition as part of the Independence Sports Gala at the Benazir Shahid Sport Stadium (Gama Stadium) in Mirpurkhas. Four local clubs participated in the event, with Shah Judo Club and Akmal Judo Club making it to the finals. Akmal Judo Club emerged victorious, securing the top position, while Shah Judo Club took second place.
The competition saw intense matches, with Jafar, Sehar, Haider, and Mufti winning their respective fights.
District Sports Officer VasDev Malhi, the special guest, praised the players and promised to continue organizing such events. Other notable guests included Anwar Bhai Shahdad Mari, Imam Baloch Nasir Baloch, and International Referee and Judge Malik Muhammad Iqbal.
The event was part of the Jashan Azadi Sports Gala, which featured 14 different sports competitions. Trophies and cash prizes were distributed among the players, with a large crowd of sports enthusiasts and officials in attendance.
APP/hms/378
Recent Stories
UHS approves MBBS annual exam schedule
Former ISI Chief Faiz Hameed to be made approver against him, says Imran Khan
Aun Ali Khosa safely reaches home
Aamir Jamal ruled out from Test squad ahead of Bangladesh series
First Super Blue Moon to be visible in Pakistan tonight
Blinken urges for Gaza Ceasefire, Warns of Last Chance for Peace
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 August 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 August 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 August 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 August 2024
Punjab Police prioritizes business community's concerns to boost economy; AIG
CTO Rawalpindi conducts surprise visit to Murree
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Minister for public-private partnership to improve education’s quality14 minutes ago
-
FGRF starts countrywide plantation campaign14 minutes ago
-
Gilani expresses grief over losses due to rains, floods14 minutes ago
-
Two held; drugs, arms recovered in DI Khan14 minutes ago
-
CM Bugti awards heroic driver for rescuing family trapped in flood14 minutes ago
-
Deputy Chairman Senate expresses grief over losses due to rains, floods14 minutes ago
-
DPO holds Khuli-Katcheri; issues directive on complaints14 minutes ago
-
NBF publishes book on ‘Data Analysis in Pakistan'14 minutes ago
-
10,000 liter spurious milk, 753 liter unhygienic ghee discarded24 minutes ago
-
Health. minister chairs provincial outbreak committee meeting24 minutes ago
-
Housing Ministry to review rental ceilings of residential accommodations24 minutes ago
-
KMU, UK Consortium sign MoU to train KP nurses24 minutes ago