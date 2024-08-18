Open Menu

Mirpurkhas Clubs Shine In Independence Sports Gala

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 18, 2024 | 07:50 PM

Mirpurkhas Clubs shine in independence sports gala

MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2024) The Department of Sports and Youth, Government of Sindh on Sunday hosted a thrilling Judo and cricket competition as part of the Independence Sports Gala at the Benazir Shahid Sport Stadium (Gama Stadium) in Mirpurkhas. Four local clubs participated in the event, with Shah Judo Club and Akmal Judo Club making it to the finals. Akmal Judo Club emerged victorious, securing the top position, while Shah Judo Club took second place.

The competition saw intense matches, with Jafar, Sehar, Haider, and Mufti winning their respective fights.

District Sports Officer VasDev Malhi, the special guest, praised the players and promised to continue organizing such events. Other notable guests included Anwar Bhai Shahdad Mari, Imam Baloch Nasir Baloch, and International Referee and Judge Malik Muhammad Iqbal.

The event was part of the Jashan Azadi Sports Gala, which featured 14 different sports competitions. Trophies and cash prizes were distributed among the players, with a large crowd of sports enthusiasts and officials in attendance.

APP/hms/378

