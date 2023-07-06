Open Menu

Mirpurkhas DC Presided Over A Meeting Regarding Security Of Thar Coal Block I & II

Muhammad Irfan Published July 06, 2023 | 08:00 PM

Mirpurkhas Divisional Commissioner (DC) Shafique Ahmed Mahesar presided over a meeting regarding the security of Thar Coal Block I and II in Darbar Hall Mithi on Thursday

While presiding over the meeting, Divisional Commissioner Mirpurkhas Shafique Mahesar said that Thar coal is an important national project for which all possible steps are being taken to improve its security.

Security should be made foolproof by following all the suggestions in the field of security. On this occasion, he directed Deputy Commissioner Tharparkar to remove all encroachments from Thar coal lands and conduct a joint survey with the Thar coal administration to determine where the people who are providing various services are located.

Space should be given while full verification of these people should also be done.

He said that there is religious harmony in Tharparkar district and people respect each other's religions, therefore, before taking any action, measures should be taken keeping in mind the local factors so that problems do not arise.

He directed the officers of other concerned agencies including SSP Tharparkar to increase surveillance around Thar coal and increase coordination among themselves and share data with each other.

He directed that full verification of Thar coal employees whether they are local or from outside the city should be done at the time of recruitment the data of the candidates should be taken and a specific place should be determined for recruitment.

He said that all the new people who come to Thar Coal should be profiled so that you can have a database that will be very useful for you in the coming days.

He advised the Thar coal administration that security is your lifeline, so no compromise should be made in this regard because Thar coal needs surveillance from all sides, for which it is necessary that the Thar coal management is raw if not ripe.

Build roads and increase watch towers to facilitate surveillance operations, he said to ensure the installation of modern equipment in Thar coal.

While additional forces provided by the Government of Pakistan and the provincial government are equipped with modern equipment, drone cameras, and other necessary equipment to be provided by the companies.

On this occasion, Tharcol management presented various suggestions regarding security while SSP Tharparkar Zahida Parveen gave a detailed briefing regarding the security of Thar Coal Block One and Two.

The meeting was attended by DIG Mirpurkhas Division Zulfikar Ali Mehr, Deputy Commissioner Tharparkar Lal Dinu Mangi, SSP Tharparkar Zahida Parveen, Assistant Commissioner Islamkot and officers of Pakistan Army, and other relevant security agencies.

