Mirpurkhas district council approves development schemes worth Rs 310m

MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2024) The District Council Mirpurkhas held a meeting on Thursday to discuss and approve development schemes for the district.

According to the District Council, during the meeting, Chairman District Council Mir Anwar Talpur expressed deep regret for the events of May 9th and strongly condemned Israel's military action on Gaza. He also condemned the incidents of terrorism in Pakistan.

Talpur announced the launch of the People's Bus Service in Mirpurkhas, calling it an important revolution for the district. He thanked the Sindh government and PPP leadership for the initiative.

He also acknowledged the delay in development schemes during the caretaker government but assured the Council members that steps were being taken to expedite the process. Development schemes worth Rs 310 million have been proposed and will be sent to the Sindh government for approval, he added.

Talpur directed the Deputy Commissioner Mirpurkhas to ensure the supply of clean drinking water to the people of Mirpurkhas and to take steps to control inflation.

The Council's members unanimously approved the proposed development schemes.