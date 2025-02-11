Mirpurkhas District Council Meeting Focuses On Education, Healthcare Development
Sumaira FH Published February 11, 2025 | 11:46 PM
A district council meeting was held in Mirpurkhas on Tuesday, chaired by Chairman Mir Anwar Ali Khan Talpur
MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2025) A district council meeting was held in Mirpurkhas on Tuesday, chaired by Chairman Mir Anwar Ali Khan Talpur.
The meeting discussed various development schemes, with a focus on education and healthcare.
Talpur highlighted the Sindh government's achievements in the health sector, citing public-private partnerships with institutions like NICVD and Indus Hospital. He also mentioned the recruitment of teachers, modernization of textbooks, and establishment of schools.
Council members raised concerns about closed schools, dilapidated school buildings, and the need for basic facilities like furniture, washrooms, and medicines.
They also emphasized the importance of ensuring doctor presence and health facilities at hospitals.
Officials from various departments, including health and education, provided updates on their initiatives and challenges.
The meeting was attended by Vice Chairman Mir Ahmad Khan Talpur, Deputy Commissioner Mirpurkhas Dr. Rashid Masood Khan, and other officials.
APP/hms/378
Recent Stories
FBISE, PSN to organise teacher training workshop on SLO-Based exams
Bilawal to become PM soon, says KP Governor
Father, two sons gunned down over land dispute in Attock
Anti-encroachment drive in Hyderabad from feb 12, Cleared areas to be beautified
Dubai Future Foundation, IBM join forces to make Dubai global AI hub
Respect for national institutions vital to strengthen democracy: Rana
BBoIT’s CEO meets with Florian Walter from German Chamber Abroad
Chairman STEVTA vows to align technical courses with industry needs
AJK Prime Minister urges critics to reflect on Palestine's plight
DIG inaugurated Masjid Bilal
U.S. Aid Programs in Pakistan continue despite 90 days pause for funding review: ..
Alia Bhatt undergoes intense training for upcoming film Alpha
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Bilawal to become PM soon, says KP Governor2 minutes ago
-
Father, two sons gunned down over land dispute in Attock2 minutes ago
-
Anti-encroachment drive in Hyderabad from feb 12, Cleared areas to be beautified2 minutes ago
-
Seminar on Protection Against Workplace Harassment held2 minutes ago
-
Respect for national institutions vital to strengthen democracy: Rana2 minutes ago
-
BBoIT’s CEO meets with Florian Walter from German Chamber Abroad5 minutes ago
-
Chairman STEVTA vows to align technical courses with industry needs5 minutes ago
-
DIG inaugurated Masjid Bilal5 minutes ago
-
U.S. Aid Programs in Pakistan continue despite 90 days pause for funding review: Dr Darshan5 minutes ago
-
PM arrives in Islamabad after completing UAE visit23 minutes ago
-
Hamza reviews progress of ongoing development projects15 minutes ago
-
Joint operation carried out against illegal electricity connections16 minutes ago