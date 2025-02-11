Mirpurkhas district council meeting focuses on education, healthcare development

A district council meeting was held in Mirpurkhas on Tuesday, chaired by Chairman Mir Anwar Ali Khan Talpur

MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2025) A district council meeting was held in Mirpurkhas on Tuesday, chaired by Chairman Mir Anwar Ali Khan Talpur.

The meeting discussed various development schemes, with a focus on education and healthcare.

Talpur highlighted the Sindh government's achievements in the health sector, citing public-private partnerships with institutions like NICVD and Indus Hospital. He also mentioned the recruitment of teachers, modernization of textbooks, and establishment of schools.

Council members raised concerns about closed schools, dilapidated school buildings, and the need for basic facilities like furniture, washrooms, and medicines.

They also emphasized the importance of ensuring doctor presence and health facilities at hospitals.

Officials from various departments, including health and education, provided updates on their initiatives and challenges.

The meeting was attended by Vice Chairman Mir Ahmad Khan Talpur, Deputy Commissioner Mirpurkhas Dr. Rashid Masood Khan, and other officials.

APP/hms/378