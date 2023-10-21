Open Menu

Mirpurkhas Division: A Fertile Hub For Agriculture, Says Commissioner

Faizan Hashmi Published October 21, 2023 | 07:30 PM

Mirpurkhas, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2023) Divisional Commissioner Faisal Ahmed Uqeli stated on Saturday that Mirpurkhas Division is a highly fertile area for agriculture. He expressed these views during his visit to the Fruit Farm and Sindh Horticulture Research Institute in Mirpurkhas.

He emphasized that Mirpurkhas Division's agricultural potential is significant, and to further promote agriculture in the region, the government of Sindh and the district administration are considering various agricultural projects. These initiatives aim to benefit local farmers, enable them to establish their businesses, and generate foreign exchange by exporting agricultural products to foreign countries.

During the event, Nawab Abdul Sattar Khan, a prominent industrialist and agronomist, was also present with his team of agricultural experts. Nawab Sattar informed Commissioner Mirpurkhas that prior to the partition of India, the seeds produced in the seed farm were distributed across the entire country from the Mirpurkhas region.

He also highlighted that Mirpurkhas is renowned worldwide for having Sindh's largest agricultural research center and for its exceptional mango cultivation, which is acclaimed for its taste across the globe.

