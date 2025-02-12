Mirpurkhas Division cracks down on road accidents, Commissioner vows to enforce traffic rules

Open Menu

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 12, 2025 | 11:30 PM

Divisional Commissioner Mirpurkhas Faisal Ahmed Uqaili has launched a crusade to enforce traffic rules across the division in order to curb the rising number of road accidents

Presiding over a meeting on road safety on Wednesday, Uqaili emphasized the need for collective efforts to prevent highway accidents and ensure people's safety.

Presiding over a meeting on road safety on Wednesday, Uqaili emphasized the need for collective efforts to prevent highway accidents and ensure people's safety.

To achieve this goal, Uqaili directed the National Highway Authority to form a vigilance committee to verify the approval of housing schemes on national highway land. The committee will take action at the tehsil level, and the campaign will run for 15 days.

SSP Mirpurkhas Shabbir Ahmed Sethar revealed that 1,500 police personnel are responsible for safety arrangements in the district.

However, SSP Traffic Control Hyderabad Atta Muhammad Nizamani pointed out that the number of traffic police personnel in Mirpurkhas Division is inadequate, with 123 more personnel needed to fully implement traffic rules.

The meeting identified the main causes of accidents as wrongful overtaking, old or damaged vehicles, untrained drivers and lack of speed breakers.

Additional Commissioner II Sono Khan Chandio, Deputy Commissioner Mirpurkhas Dr Rashid Masood Khan, and Assistant Commissioner Revenue Ms Iram Narejo attended the meeting, while Deputy Commissioner Tharparkar Abdul Halim Jagirani and Deputy Commissioner Umarkot Naveed ur Rahman Lark participated via video link.

