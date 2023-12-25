Open Menu

Mirpurkhas First City In Sindh Made Load-shedding Free

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 25, 2023 | 08:50 PM

Caretaker Chief Minister Sindh Justice (retd) Maqbool Baqar, Federal Minister for Power Muhammad Ali and Secretary Power Division Rashid Mahmood Langrial addressed the ceremony of declaring Mirpurkhas load-shedding free at Spreading Engineer HESCO office through a video link here on Monday

According to a CM House communique, Additional Secretary of Power Division Hasan Naqvi, Chief Executive Officer Bashir Ahmed Gujjar, Chairman HESCO BOD Jamil Gul Sheikh, Divisional Commissioner Mirpurkhas Faisal Ahmed Uqeli, Deputy Commissioner Dr. Rashid Masood Khan, SSP Adil Memon HESCO officers and local citizens as well as journalists were present at the ceremony.

In his address at the ceremony, the caretaker chief minister of Sindh said that elimination of load-shedding is being done in the province and that the people should pay their bills on time as well as use minimum electricity so that along with saving electricity, the bills will be lower.

He said that the HESCO administration should work on providing an uninterrupted supply of power facilities in other big cities, and the government should establish institutions for public service.

The CM said “As you all know today 25 December is the birthday of the founder of Pakistan, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah. On this important day, the government is launching the facility of load-shedding free electricity for the people of Mirpurkhas”.

He further passed his greetings to the management, and their entire team, especially the hardworking workers of HESCO.

Conducted combing work on all 16 feeders of Mirpurkhas, including securing of meters, securing of transformers, correcting/straightening of poles and wires, and the development work, where the losses were 30 per cent was reduced by 17 per cent and the recovery has also increased, he said.

The CM stated that the federal government had started a nationwide campaign against electricity thieves and defaulters on September 7, 2023.

“So that the financial conditions of the electricity distribution companies can be improved and by eliminating the evil like electricity theft, load-shedding-free electricity can be provided to the people”, the CM said, adding: “Sindh government is fully cooperating with the entire administration of HESCO”.

Baqar appealed to the public that you also show your national responsibility and use electricity in a legal manner.

He said: “People should fully cooperate in this government campaign against power theft and their facilitators.”

“Institutions will provide their services better when there is public cooperation, an example of which is today that Mirpurkhas has been able to become load-shedding free,” he noted.

The caretaker CM while congratulating the people of Mirpurkhas for being load-shedding free, expressed hope that HESCO will provide better electricity service by working in this way in other cities as well.

Through a video link, Federal Minister of Energy Muhammad Ali, and Secretary of Energy Rashid Mahmood Langrial said that Mirpurkhas free load shedding is being formally inaugurated on December 25, 2023, and maintained that it was the first load-shedding-free city in Sindh.

“This honour also goes to the people of Mirpurkhas and its administration”, he mentioned.

Chief Executive Officer HESCO Bashir Ahmad Gujjar while giving a briefing said, “The officers and workers of HESCO worked day and night to complete the difficult work of securing the meters of 42 thousand, 16 feeders, installing additional transformers, combing, securing and straightening the poles and wires”.

He said that 364 million units would be saved in a year by combining work in the entire HESOC region.

“Our priority is to provide better electricity under user-friendly service and we appeal to the public to pay their electricity bills regularly so that we can provide better service,” HESCO chief added.

